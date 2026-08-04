Parliamentary cooperation forms key pillar of Vietnam–Thailand comprehensive strategic partnership

Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung has highlighted parliamentary cooperation between the National Assemblies of Vietnam and Thailand as a key pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



He shared this view in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Bangkok, ahead of the official visit to Vietnam from August 5–7 by Sophon Zaram, President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand.



According to the ambassador, the trip, to be made at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, comes as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976–2026). It also follows just over two months after Party General Secretary and State President To Lam paid an official visit to Thailand (May 27–28) and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Vietnam (June 8–9). Hung said the upcoming visit reflects Thailand's high regard for its relationship with Vietnam and reaffirms the determination of the two legislatures to promote parliamentary diplomacy. It will also help implement agreements reached by senior leaders, as well as the 2023–2028 cooperation agreement between Vietnam's NA and Thailand's House of Representatives.



It will provide an opportunity for both sides to strengthen exchanges in legislation, oversight and decision-making on major national issues, promote delegation exchanges at all levels, and continue coordinating and supporting each other at regional and international parliamentary forums such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).



"I hope the visit will provide fresh momentum for both sides to review and accelerate the implementation of existing cooperation agreements, while discussing broad directions to expand collaboration in economy, trade, investment, connectivity, education, science-technology, innovation, people-to-people exchanges, and closer coordination within regional mechanisms, particularly ASEAN," Hung said.



He noted that relations between Vietnam's NA and Thailand's House of Representatives have continued to grow in recent years through high-level visits, professional exchanges and the sharing of experience in law-making, oversight and decision-making on major national issues. The two sides have also maintained close coordination and mutual support at regional and international parliamentary forums, including AIPA and IPU, helping enhance each country's voice and role in addressing regional and global issues.



With bilateral ties having been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the legislatures of both countries now play an even more important role, not only in improving the legal framework to facilitate the implementation of bilateral agreements, but also in strengthening oversight and promoting the fulfilment of commitments made by high-ranking leaders. This, he said, will help ensure that bilateral relations become increasingly substantive, effective and beneficial to the people of both countries.



Hung also expressed confidence that the series of high-level exchanges between Vietnam and Thailand this year would usher in a new phase in their partnership, taking bilateral cooperation to greater depth and delivering more tangible outcomes.



He added that the visits would strengthen political trust, deepen strategic cohesion and maintain the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation. Economic cooperation is expected to see stronger progress, particularly in trade, investment, logistics, digital transformation, green transition, high-tech agriculture and emerging technology sectors. At the same time, joint work in culture, education, tourism, local-level connectivity and youth exchanges will continue to expand, helping reinforce the social foundations of the relationship and strengthen ties between the two countries' people./.

VNA