☕ Afternoon briefing on August 4

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has demanded a “revolution” in how citizens access legal information, calling for a radical shift from a management mindset of simply supplying documents to a service model that equips people to protect themselves using the law.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the group debate on August 4. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking in a group debate on the draft revised Law on Legal Dissemination and Education in Hanoi on August 4, Chairman Man said the requirement that “every citizen live and work in accordance with the Constitution and the law” remains hollow unless people can fully access, understand, and actually use the rules that govern their lives. Read full text

- Vietnam's economy maintained solid momentum in the first seven months of 2026, supported by resilient trade, robust foreign investment, stronger public investment disbursement and a recovery in manufacturing, although significant challenges remain in achieving the Government's double-digit GDP growth target this year.

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance, inflation remained under control, with the consumer price index (CPI) edging down 0.1% in July from the previous month. Average CPI in the January–July period rose an estimated 4.39% year-on-year, staying within the yearly target. Read full text

- Vietnam’s industrial production maintained strong momentum in the first seven months of 2026, with the index of industrial production (IIP) rising 11.4% year-on-year – the highest increase in the same period recorded in many years, driven by robust manufacturing activity and the commissioning of new production capacity.

The National Statistics Office reported that the July IIP rose an estimated 1.2% from the previous month and 14.5% year-on-year. Read full text

- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is finalising guidelines to launch a preferential credit programme worth around 220 trillion VND (nearly 8.4 billion USD) for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in priority sectors, Deputy Governor Pham Thanh Ha said at the Government's regular press conference on August 3.

The programme will be funded by state-owned commercial banks, which have pledged to provide concessional loans to help SMEs gain better access to capital to expand production and business activities, and support economic growth. Read full text

- Vietnam aims to have 90% of girls aged between nine and 15 years of age fully vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) in the 19 northern cities and provinces participating in the national Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) by 2030, under a new national strategy to eliminate cervical cancer.

The country also aims to improve treatment outcomes by ensuring that 70% of women aged between 30 and 49 are screened using high-performance tests and that 90% of women diagnosed with cervical lesions receive treatment in line with standard clinical guidelines. Read full text

- Perched at an altitude of 1,487 metres, Sun World Ba Na Hills captivates visitors not only with the iconic Golden Bridge and vibrant festivals, but also with an extraordinary culinary journey where flavours from around the world come together in one mountaintop destination.

If there is just one place to experience the true spirit of France at Ba Na, it has to be Eric Kayser Bakery – an iconic name in Parisian baking. As the second Maison Kayser bakery in Vietnam, opened through the exclusive partnership between Sun Group and Maison Kayser, Eric Kayser at Sun World Ba Na Hills is far more than simply another bakery. It is the missing piece that turns the dream of "a little corner of Paris in Da Nang" into reality. Read full text

- Recently named by Expedia among the "10 Best Islands to Visit in 2026" for offering premium holidays at reasonable prices, Phu Quoc is far from being just a dry season destination. Even during the rainy months, Pearl Island offers enough experiences to fill every hour of the day, with short tropical showers rarely disrupting the journey.

Kem Beach remains one of Phu Quoc's most breathtaking coastal gems, captivating visitors from around the world. (Photo: Sun Group)

Global travel platform Expedia has recently included Phu Quoc in its list of the "10 Best Islands to Visit in 2026". According to Expedia, Pearl Island stands out as a destination that embodies the growing trend of premium travel at an affordable price, where visitors can enjoy quality accommodation, pristine natural landscapes and a diverse range of leisure experiences without an extravagant budget. Read full text

- Vietnam took a major step towards the semi-finals of the ASEAN Cup 2026 after a 3-0 victory over hosts Indonesia in Bogor on August 3.

Vietnamese players celebrate Van Vi's (Number 3) opening goal at the match against Indonesia on August 3. (Photo published by VNA)

The emphatic away win at Pakansari Stadium lifted Vietnam to the top of Group A with seven points from three matches./. Read full text

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