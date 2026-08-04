Travel

Reasons why Phu Quoc shines even during rainy season

Recently named by Expedia among the "10 Best Islands to Visit in 2026" for offering premium holidays at reasonable prices, Phu Quoc is far from being just a dry season destination. Even during the rainy months, Pearl Island offers enough experiences to fill every hour of the day, with short tropical showers rarely disrupting the journey.

Kem Beach remains one of Phu Quoc's most breathtaking coastal gems, captivating visitors from around the world. (Photo: Sun Group)
Kem Beach remains one of Phu Quoc's most breathtaking coastal gems, captivating visitors from around the world. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) – Recently named by Expedia among the "10 Best Islands to Visit in 2026" for offering premium holidays at reasonable prices, Phu Quoc is far from being just a dry season destination. Even during the rainy months, Pearl Island offers enough experiences to fill every hour of the day, with short tropical showers rarely disrupting the journey.

Global travel platform Expedia has recently included Phu Quoc in its list of the "10 Best Islands to Visit in 2026". According to Expedia, Pearl Island stands out as a destination that embodies the growing trend of premium travel at an affordable price, where visitors can enjoy quality accommodation, pristine natural landscapes and a diverse range of leisure experiences without an extravagant budget.

Contrary to what many travellers imagine, the rainy season in Phu Quoc is rarely defined by endless downpours. Tropical showers usually arrive quickly and pass just as fast, giving way to blue skies, gentle sunshine and refreshing sea breezes. This distinctive weather pattern is one of the reasons many visitors continue to choose Phu Quoc during this time of year, enjoying a more peaceful atmosphere, cooler temperatures and less crowded beaches.

After a shower, the island seems to reveal an entirely different side of its beauty. The lush greenery becomes even more vibrant, the air fresher, and the sea calmer in many areas. Iconic beaches such as Kem Beach and Sao Beach retain their signature charm, with powdery white sand, crystal clear waters and tranquil surroundings, making them ideal for a leisurely stroll, a relaxing seaside escape or a seafood feast featuring the island's freshest catches.

Santo Beach Club is the newest hotspot on Hon Thom Island, featuring two distinctive swimming pools and spectacular ocean views. (Photo: Sun Group)

Santo Beach Club is the newest hotspot on Hon Thom Island, featuring two distinctive swimming pools and spectacular ocean views. (Photo: Sun Group)

What allows Phu Quoc to remain an attractive destination all year round is not only its spectacular scenery, but also its rich ecosystem of experiences that makes it easy for travellers to adapt their itinerary to the weather. Brief showers rarely put an entire day on hold. As soon as the skies clear, the journey through South Phu Quoc continues with one memorable experience after another.

From Hon Thom Cable Car Station, visitors can admire the breathtaking An Thoi Archipelago aboard the world's longest three wire sea crossing cable car. The adventure continues on Hon Thom Island, home to Aquatopia Water Park, Exotica Village and a wide variety of attractions suitable for visitors of all ages. Between the excitement, travellers can unwind on the beach or relax at Santo Beach Club, where panoramic ocean views provide the perfect setting before continuing their journey once the weather clears. This seamless blend of relaxation, entertainment, nature and adventure is exactly why South Phu Quoc remains a destination where many visitors happily spend an entire day, regardless of the season.

As evening falls, the journey moves on to Sunset Town. Many travellers gather at Kiss Bridge to watch the sun dip below the horizon before immersing themselves in the island's vibrant nightlife. The world record holding multimedia show Kiss of the Sea, the spectacular Symphony of the Sea featuring jet skis, flyboards and fireworks over the ocean, together with dazzling nightly fireworks displays, have transformed Sunset Town into one of Phu Quoc's most exciting evening entertainment destinations.

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Nightly fireworks shows at Sunset Town have turned the Pearl Island into "The Island of 365 Fireworks". (Photo: Sun Group)

The seamless connection between nature, luxury resorts, entertainment and nightlife means that a holiday in Phu Quoc is rarely dictated by the weather. A brief tropical shower simply becomes an opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee, savour a leisurely meal or relax at a resort before setting off again when the skies brighten.

Perhaps that is why the rainy season has done little to diminish the island's appeal. Instead, it offers visitors the chance to discover a greener, cooler and more tranquil side of Phu Quoc without sacrificing the richness of the experience. From pristine beaches and a full day exploring South Phu Quoc and Hon Thom Island to the vibrant atmosphere of Sunset Town after dark, the Pearl Island continues to deliver a truly rewarding holiday, no matter the time of year./.

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#VNHP #Hon Thom Cable Car Station #Hon Thom Island #Sunset Town #Phu Quoc #Expedia #Best Islands to Visit in 2026 An Giang
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