From French pastries to world's famous fried chicken, Ba Na Hills takes visitors on a global culinary journey

Hanoi (VNA) – Perched at an altitude of 1,487 metres, Sun World Ba Na Hills captivates visitors not only with the iconic Golden Bridge and vibrant festivals, but also with an extraordinary culinary journey where flavours from around the world come together in one mountaintop destination.



Eric Kayser Bakery – A slice of Paris on the summit of Ba Na



If there is just one place to experience the true spirit of France at Ba Na, it has to be Eric Kayser Bakery – an iconic name in Parisian baking. As the second Maison Kayser bakery in Vietnam, opened through the exclusive partnership between Sun Group and Maison Kayser, Eric Kayser at Sun World Ba Na Hills is far more than simply another bakery. It is the missing piece that turns the dream of "a little corner of Paris in Da Nang" into reality.



Ideally located in the heart of the French Village, the bakery boasts six open façades overlooking medieval-inspired castles and charming moss-covered stone buildings. With seating for up to 300 guests, the elegant interior blends seamlessly with the village's classic European architecture and the mountain's refreshing climate, creating an atmosphere that feels warm, sophisticated and unmistakably Parisian.



Step through its vintage-style doors and visitors are immediately greeted by the irresistible aroma of freshly baked bread and buttery pastries. Here, guests can savour Maison Eric Kayser's signature creations that have earned worldwide acclaim. From golden, flaky croissants, celebrated among the finest in Paris, to buttery Pain au Chocolat filled with rich dark chocolate, and naturally fermented sourdough baguettes that have become the hallmark of master baker Eric Kayser, every bite reflects decades of French baking excellence.

What makes the experience even more memorable is the opportunity to watch skilled bakers knead, shape and bake each pastry on site. This live baking process is as much a culinary performance as it is a guarantee of freshness, offering guests an authentic glimpse into the craftsmanship behind every loaf.



Perhaps the most magical moment comes in the late afternoon, when golden sunlight gently bathes the stone castles of the French Village. Sitting beside the window with a warm croissant and a freshly brewed coffee while overlooking the charming square below creates an experience that is uniquely Ba Na Hills – luxurious, peaceful and undeniably Parisian.



Starbucks French Village – Ba Na Hills' most Instagrammable stops



Located on the first floor of Rosa Food Court, Starbucks French Village has long been one of the busiest and most popular among the destination's three Starbucks outlets. Overlooking the elegant arches of Gathering Square, it is widely considered one of the most scenic Starbucks locations visitors are likely to encounter.



From here, guests can admire the blooming Rosa Garden and watch cable car cabins glide gracefully across the mountainside. Just outside, a lush green ivy-covered wall has become one of the French Village's most sought-after photo spots, especially among younger travellers.

A warm Cappuccino or Caramel Macchiato, enjoyed in Ba Na's cool mountain air against a distinctly European backdrop, is enough to make anyone want to linger a little longer.



Beyond the French Village location, Starbucks lovers can also find outlets near the Castle Gate and the Golden Bridge, making it easy to enjoy the brand's signature beverages throughout their journey.



Lotteria – Korea's beloved fast food favourite at Ba Na Hills



It is no surprise that Lotteria, one of the Republic of Korea's best-known fast food brands, has become a favourite dining destination at Ba Na Hills. After climbing the stairways of the French Village or spending hours exploring the exciting attractions inside Fantasy Park, few things are more satisfying than crispy Korean fried chicken, juicy burgers and golden French fries.

Conveniently located in the French Village, Lotteria has become a favourite choice for families, especially those travelling with children, ensuring that every member can enjoy familiar comfort food while exploring the mountaintop resort.



A world of flavours awaits at Ba Na Hills



Beyond its internationally recognised brands, Sun World Ba Na Hills offers an impressive collection of buffet and à la carte restaurants, inviting visitors to travel across continents through food without ever leaving the mountain.



Among the highlights is Bharata Buffet Restaurant, where Vietnamese and Indian cuisine come together in one lavish dining experience. Certified Halal, the restaurant is well equipped to welcome Muslim travellers while offering an extensive buffet priced at just 380,000 VND per person, making it an excellent choice for recharging after a day of sightseeing and adventure.

Food lovers can continue their culinary journey at a collection of distinctive à la carte restaurants. Brasserie brings the comforting flavours of Italy to the mountain, while Kavkaz is renowned for its perfectly grilled lamb chops inspired by the cuisine of the Caucasus region. At Bulgogi, authentic Korean dishes are prepared by Korean chefs, while Thai Market delivers the bold, aromatic and spicy flavours that define Thailand's culinary heritage. Each restaurant serves as a gateway to a different food culture, reinforcing Ba Na Hills' reputation as a destination where global gastronomy comes together in one extraordinary location.



This summer, exploring the world through food at the summit of Chua Mountain has become even more rewarding. For the first time, Sun World Ba Na Hills is offering a special promotion exclusively for visitors aged 25 and under (born in 2001 or later). From now until 15 August 2026, eligible guests simply need to present valid identification to enjoy cable car tickets for 500,000 VND, saving up to 50% off the regular price.



Visitors can also choose a cable car and buffet lunch combo for 800,000 VND, or a cable car ticket bundled with a dining voucher for 750,000 VND, making it easier than ever to enjoy a full day of attractions and world-class dining at exceptional value.



For travellers who believe food is an essential part of every journey, a trip to the summit of Ba Na Hills is no longer just about iconic landmarks. It is an opportunity to embark on a culinary voyage around the world - all in a single unforgettable day./.