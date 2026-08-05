Politics

Thai NA President arrives in Hanoi for official visit

The visit underscores Thailand's high regard to its ties with Vietnam and highlights both legislatures' determination to advance parliamentary diplomacy while implementing agreements reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two countries, including the 2023–2028 cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the Thai House of Representatives.

President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram arrives in Hanoi on August 5 morning. (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram arrives in Hanoi on August 5 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram arrived in Hanoi on August 5 morning, beginning his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

Welcoming the Thai leader and his entourage at Noi Bai International Airport were Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh and Standing Vice Chairman of the NA's Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha.

The visiting delegation includes Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya, members of the House of Representatives, senior parliamentary officials and advisers.

The visit carries special significance as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 – 2026). It follows Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's official visit to Thailand in late May and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's visit to Vietnam in June.

vnanet-potal-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-kiem-chu-tich-ha-vien-thai-lan-sophon-zaram-bat-dau-tham-chinh-thuc-viet-nam-8933945.jpg
President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram is welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport on August 5 morning. (Photo: VNA)

The trip underscores Thailand's high regard to its ties with Vietnam and highlights both legislatures' determination to advance parliamentary diplomacy while implementing agreements reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two countries, including the 2023–2028 cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the Thai House of Representatives.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said the visit will provide an opportunity to deepen exchanges on legislative practices, oversight and decision-making, expand parliamentary exchanges, and strengthen coordination at regional and international forums, including the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

He expressed confidence that the visit will help accelerate the implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements while expanding collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity, education, science and technology, innovation, people-to-people exchanges and ASEAN cooperation./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man #Thailand #Vietnam-Thailand relations #National Assembly of Thailand #House of Representatives of Thailand #Sophon Zaram Thailand Vietnam
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