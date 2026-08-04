Politics

Can Tho marks 50 Years of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations

During the first six months of 2026, Can Tho exported 13.9 million USD worth of goods to Thailand, mainly rice, seafood, agricultural products, and processed foods. Its imports from this market totalled about 3.8 million USD, consisting primarily of textiles, chemicals, and production materials.

Nguyen Van Khoi, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, speaks at the ceremony. Photo: VNA
Nguyen Van Khoi, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, speaks at the ceremony. Photo: VNA

Can Tho (VNA) - The Can Tho city Union of Friendship Organisations, in coordination with relevant agencies, held a gathering on August 4 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand (August 6, 1976 – 2026).

Nguyen Van Khoi, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said the event provided an opportunity to look back on the 50-year development of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations and recognise the practical cooperation achievements between localities, businesses, and people of the two countries.

It also served as a platform for the Mekong Delta city to strengthen connections with Thai partners and expand cooperation in investment, trade, tourism, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, thereby contributing to the deepening of the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He said he believes that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership would continue to grow stronger, creating new momentum for cooperation across various sectors, delivering tangible benefits to the people of both countries, and contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development within the ASEAN Community.

He also expressed his hope that the Thai Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City would continue serving as a bridge to promote cultural exchanges, people-to-people ties, and expanded economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand.

Wiraka Moodhitaporn, Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City, said she hopes that Can Tho would remain a close partner in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Thailand and Vietnam for the mutual benefit of both countries’ people and the ASEAN Community.

In the coming years, the Thai Consulate-General will continue to foster connections between business communities, promote knowledge and experience sharing, and contribute to increasing bilateral trade and investment. It will also encourage tourism cooperation, particularly the development of floating market tourism.

Later the same day, the delegation from the Thai Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City met with leaders of Can Tho. During the meeting, Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, proposed strengthening business connectivity and promoting investment and trade, with priority given to sectors where Thailand has strengths and Can Tho has significant potential.

He also called for expanded tourism cooperation through closer links between travel companies and the effective promotion of the region's unique tourism products, especially river-based tourism and the Cai Rang Floating Market.

In addition, Can Tho and its Thai partners should enhance cooperation in education and agriculture and develop practical, long-term cooperation programmes that meet the development needs of both sides in the new period, he said.

Wiraka Moodhitaporn emphasised that the Thai Consulate-General and relevant partners are ready to work closely together to further strengthen cooperation between Thailand and Can Tho. She also expressed the Consulate-General's willingness to support the city's socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, with the goal of helping Can Tho become a regional centre for trade, logistics, high technology, and innovation.

Economic cooperation between Can Tho and Thailand has continued to develop positively. In 2025, Thailand's total investment in the Mekong Delta city reached 119.25 million USD. Can Tho's exports to Thailand fetched 28.8 million USD, while its imports amounted to 10.7 million USD.

During the first six months of 2026, Can Tho exported 13.9 million USD worth of goods to Thailand, mainly rice, seafood, agricultural products, and processed foods. Its imports from this market totalled about 3.8 million USD, consisting primarily of textiles, chemicals, and production materials.

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