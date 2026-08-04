Politics

NA Chairman urges stronger parliamentary, economic diplomacy

The National Assembly always stands alongside and supports the diplomatic sector. It will continue to proactively improve the legal framework governing foreign affairs, international treaties and agreements, as well as the operations of Vietnamese representative missions abroad, while paying attention to policies and working conditions for officials serving overseas, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting with leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese ambassadors and heads of representative missions abroad. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting with leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese ambassadors and heads of representative missions abroad. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on August 4 called on the diplomatic sector and Vietnamese representative missions abroad to further raise the effectiveness of parliamentary and economic diplomacy, expand international relations and proactively mobilise external resources for national development.

Addressing a meeting with leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese ambassadors and heads of representative missions abroad who are in Hanoi to attend the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, Chairman Man affirmed that the NA always stands alongside and supports the diplomatic sector.

It will continue to proactively improve the legal framework governing foreign affairs, international treaties and agreements, as well as the operations of Vietnamese representative missions abroad, while paying attention to policies and working conditions for officials serving overseas, he said.

The NA Chairman underlined the important contributions made by the diplomatic sector and representative missions to the country’s overall achievements. He noted that external activities have been highly active, with a sharp increase in high-level visits to and from Vietnam, contributing to expanding and elevating the country’s international relations. Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 194 countries and developed comprehensive, strategic and comprehensive strategic partnerships with numerous key partners, including all five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. These ties have helped strengthen political trust, broaden cooperation and deepen the country’s international integration, he said.

For the upcoming period, the top legislator urged the diplomatic sector to fully grasp the orientations set out in the 14th National Party Congress Resolution, Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW and other Party resolutions and directives on foreign affairs. He called for continued efforts to broaden and elevate relations, promote economic diplomacy, take the lead in attracting external resources and new-generation investment flows, enhance multilateral diplomacy and prestige on the international arena, and make more proactive contributions to national development.

NA Chairman Man also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with NA agencies in reviewing legislation on foreign affairs, international treaties and agreements, proposing timely amendments and supplements to ensure the legal framework keeps pace with new developments and facilitates deeper international integration.

Regarding parliamentary diplomacy, he said Vietnam should further promote its role at international and regional parliamentary forums, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and strengthen legislative and oversight cooperation and experience-sharing.

He requested heads of representative missions to closely monitor developments in host countries’ parliaments, build ties with parliamentary leaders, specialised committees, political parties and influential lawmakers, and facilitate exchanges between Vietnamese NA delegations and counterparts abroad. He also called for timely recommendations on issues that could be advanced through parliamentary channels and close follow-up on the implementation of commitments and agreements.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting with leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese ambassadors and heads of representative missions abroad. (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator affirmed that the National Assembly and its leadership will continue to accompany and support Vietnamese representative missions in fulfilling their assigned tasks.

At the meeting, participating ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative missions abroad briefed the NA Chairman on major developments and emerging issues in their respective host countries. They shared experience in promoting parliamentary diplomacy as a pioneering channel to strengthen political trust, restore and deepen bilateral ties during challenging periods, institutionalise high-level agreements and promote substantive cooperation.

They proposed strengthening engagement with parliamentary leaders, specialised committees and friendship parliamentarians’ groups; expanding legislative and oversight cooperation and experience-sharing in emerging areas such as science-technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and labour; and paying greater attention to citizen protection and support for the Vietnamese community, addressing difficulties faced by businesses, and ensuring security and safety in complex areas. They also called for appropriate policies and resources for missions operating in particularly challenging locations./.

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