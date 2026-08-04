Politics

Vietnam, Laos step up cooperation in political theory, training

The two central theory councils of Vietnam and Laos should step up joint research on strategic issues of mutual concern, closely link theoretical studies with practical reviews and policy consultation, build cooperation networks, connect young theory researchers and publish bilingual research works.

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Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan (L) is received by President of the Central Theory Council of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnam and Laos have agreed to further strengthen cooperation in political theory research and personnel training, contributing to the consolidation of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

During a working visit to Vientiane on August 4, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) led by its Director Doan Minh Huan, who is a Politburo member, held a meeting with leaders of the Central Theory Council of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), led by Politburo member and Council President Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, to discuss preparations for the upcoming theory conference between the two Parties and orientations for future cooperation.

Huan said theoretical cooperation between the two Parties involves jointly studying issues of a fundamental and strategic nature and drawing lessons from each country’s reform practices, thereby strengthening the political and ideological foundation of Vietnam-Laos relations.

Reviewing cooperation during 2022-2026, he noted that the two sides have maintained an effective and trusted mechanism for regular theoretical dialogue. For 2026-2030, amid rapid global changes and the implementation of new Party Congress resolutions in both countries, he called for three major shifts: from experience-sharing to joint research on strategic issues; from individual seminars to continuous cooperation; and from general conclusions to practical research products supporting policy advice and implementation of Party resolutions.

He proposed that the two central theory councils step up joint research on strategic issues of mutual concern, closely link theoretical studies with practical reviews and policy consultation, build cooperation networks, connect young theory researchers and publish bilingual research works.

Kikeo, for his part, spoke highly of the cooperation between the two councils, highlighting the effective implementation of their memorandum of understanding, particularly the rotation of organising theory conferences between the two Parties.

He said the 13th theory conference, to be hosted by Laos in 2026, will focus on the theme of deepening regional and international connectivity. The event is expected to take place late this year, alongside the signing of a new memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2026-2030.

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An overview of the talks between a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and a delegation of the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration on August 4. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier the same day, the Vietnamese delegation also held talks with a delegation of the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration led by its President Anouphab Tounalom. Huan called for enhanced training quality, expanded delegation exchanges and cooperation among local political schools, as well as closer scientific research and joint preparation of materials on President Kaysone Phomvihane’s thought.

Anouphab appreciated the HCMA’ support in training Lao senior officials and hailed progress on the project to build a branch of the Lao academy in Champasak province, describing it as a strategic project and a vivid symbol of the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos./.

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