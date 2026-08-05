Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 5

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's reception for ASEAN ambassadors and chargés d'affaires, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung's attendance at the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, and proposals on the establishment of Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh cities to be submitted to the legislature are among news highlights on August 5 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on August 5

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on August 4 received ASEAN ambassadors and chargés d'affaires in Hanoi on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), and the 31st anniversary of Vietnam's accession to the regional bloc.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with ASEAN ambassadors and chargés d'affaires in Hanoi on August 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the diplomats, the leader thanked ASEAN and other member states for accompanying Vietnam throughout its development journey, expressing the hope that they would continue to serve as important bridges in strengthening cooperation and coordination, thereby further fostering ties between Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on the foreign affairs sector to strengthen its role in supporting national development by adopting more innovative thinking and drastic action for tangible results.

Addressing a plenary session of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi on August 4, the PM said diplomacy has played an important role in safeguarding a peaceful and stable environment, creating favourable external conditions for enhancing Vietnam's international standing. Read full story

– National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on August 4 called on the diplomatic sector and Vietnamese representative missions abroad to further raise the effectiveness of parliamentary and economic diplomacy, expand international relations and proactively mobilise external resources for national development.

Addressing a meeting with leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese ambassadors and heads of representative missions abroad who are in Hanoi to attend the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, Chairman Man affirmed that the NA always stands alongside and supports the diplomatic sector. Read full story

– The National Assembly Standing Committee looked into the proposals for upgrading Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh provinces to centrally-run cities and establishing 12 new wards in Bac Ninh, at a session on August 4.

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The National Assembly Standing Committee votes and approves the submission of the proposals on the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities to the 16th-tenure legislature. (Photo: VNA)

Presenting the Government’s proposals, Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai said the establishment of the two cities and Bac Ninh’s 12 wards has met all political and legal requirements. The proposals are also consistent with the national master plan, plans on the urban and rural system and the Red River Delta region, provincial plans, and general urban planning schemes. Read full story

– Vietnam and Laos have agreed to further strengthen cooperation in political theory research and personnel training, contributing to the consolidation of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

During a working visit to Vientiane on August 4, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) led by its Director Doan Minh Huan, who is a Politburo member, held a meeting with leaders of the Central Theory Council of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), led by Politburo member and Council President Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, to discuss preparations for the upcoming theory conference between the two Parties and orientations for future cooperation. Read full story

– Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang received Santibindit Chan Ean, Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, in Hanoi on August 4, on the occasion of the latter’s working visit to Vietnam.

Welcoming the Cambodian delegation, Quang expressed his pleasure at the regular meetings between senior leaders of the two ministries, which provide opportunities to exchange views on issues of shared concern, share experience and support one another across various fields. Read full story./.

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