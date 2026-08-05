Reference exchange rate remains on upward trend on August 5

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,405 VND/USD on August 5, up 25 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,675 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,135 VND/USD.



In contrast, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks fell from the August 4 morning trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,460 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the previous day./.

VNA