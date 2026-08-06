Reference exchange rate continues to rise on August 6

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,433 VND/USD on August 6, up 28 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,705 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,161 VND/USD.



In contrast, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw a decrease from the August 5 morning trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,450 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the previous day./.

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