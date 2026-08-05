Business

Manufacturing, engineering drive hiring growth in H1: report

Manufacturing and engineering posted the strongest recruitment growth, with hiring demand surging 70% year-on-year, driven by production expansion, supply chain restructuring and sustained investment inflows in high-tech manufacturing.

Manufacturing and engineering posted the strongest recruitment growth in the first half of 2026, with hiring demand surging 70% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)
Manufacturing and engineering posted the strongest recruitment growth in the first half of 2026, with hiring demand surging 70% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam’s recruitment market remained broadly stable in the first half of 2026 compared with a year earlier, but employers increasingly prioritised strategic and business-critical roles to support growth, operational efficiency, digital transformation and stronger corporate governance, according to the latest report by recruitment and staffing solution provider Adecco Vietnam.

Positive economic momentum continued to underpin hiring. Vietnam attracted 34.65 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2026, up 61% year-on-year while disbursed FDI reached a five-year high of 13.03 billion USD.

Recruitment demand reflected this trend, with Adecco recording a 32% increase in hiring requests in the second quarter compared with the first. However, talent shortages persisted as job applications fell 13% from the same period last year, intensifying competition for highly skilled professionals, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (GenAI), data, cloud computing, cybersecurity and semiconductors.

Manufacturing and engineering posted the strongest recruitment growth, with hiring demand surging 70% year-on-year, driven by production expansion, supply chain restructuring and sustained investment inflows in high-tech manufacturing. Companies mainly sought engineers, operations specialists, supply chain and procurement professionals, quality managers and plant managers. Meanwhile, demand for B2B sales and marketing roles remained steady.

Shortages of skilled workers, particularly in engineering, semiconductors, automation and senior management, continued to challenge employers.

In health care, consumer goods and retail, the dermocosmetics segment remained a key growth driver, supported by rising skincare awareness and the expansion of pharmacy chains, clinics and e-commerce. With annual growth expected to exceed 10%, recruitment demand in northern Vietnam increased 21% year-on-year.

Companies continued investing in sales and marketing capabilities, especially omnichannel sales, e-commerce and customer relationship management (CRM), while wider AI adoption boosted demand for managers capable of integrating technology and data into business operations.

Technology and financial services also maintained strong hiring momentum, with recruitment demand rising 44% from the first half of 2025. Companies focused on hiring for AI, GenAI, data, cloud computing, cybersecurity and semiconductor roles. In financial services, recruitment centred on corporate banking, relationship management, private banking and FDI banking. Demand for professionals fluent in Chinese and Japanese stayed high.

Demand for payroll, staffing and outsourcing solutions also continued to grow as businesses adopted more flexible workforce models to optimise costs and ensure legal compliance. Manufacturing, logistics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and technology companies remained the biggest users of these solutions, while increasingly adopting integrated HR solutions such as cloud-based payroll systems, electronic labour contracts and technology-enabled workforce management platforms.

Looking ahead, Adecco expects Vietnam’s recruitment market to remain supported by strong FDI inflows, digital transformation and business expansion. Flexible workforce solutions, including staffing, payroll and outsourcing services, are also expected to gain further traction as companies seek greater operational efficiency.

Nguyen Hoang Thanh Chuong, Recruitment Director at Adecco Vietnam, said demand for highly skilled professionals in AI, technology, engineering, supply chain, financial services and management positions is predicted to remain strong, and talent shortages in these fields will continue to pose a major challenge./.

VNA
#Adecco Vietnam #Vietnam’s recruitment market #FDI #recruitment growth #Vietnam's labour market
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