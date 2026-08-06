Da Nang International Airport to expand Terminal 1

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) – The People’s Committee of Da Nang city in central Vietnam has approved an adjustment to the expansion of Da Nang International Airport Terminal 1 (T1) to deal with the current overloaded 14 million passengers per year.



The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)'s Da Nang branch said the expanded construction area will add more than 42,000sq.m to create 96,000sq.m of standard floor area for the domestic and international passenger service zones.



This expanded area will include key infrastructure, such as a high-storey parking section, wastewater treatment, a flyover bridge, inner traffic routes and a mechanical and electrical zone, turning the airport into a smart international logistics center in Vietnam and Asia, ACV Da Nang said.



The 12.2ha T1, which was built at a cost of 1.34 trillion VND (51 million USD), has been overloaded since its inauguration in 2011. With the new planned area, increasing demand for passenger and cargo services will be met within the next few years.



According to ACV Da Nang, a fund of more than 9.9 trillion VND (377 million USD) will be used for developing the expanded area at T1 from the third quarter of 2027 to the first quarter of 2029.



ACV has already started construction on a new cargo terminal at the airport to handle 100,000 tonnes of cargo per year, with an investment of 24 million USD.



The airport authority also said it will upgrade and expand six new parking areas capable of storing ICAO Aerodrome reference Code C aircraft later this year.



Da Nang International Airport is the first in Vietnam with completely automated services for passengers from check-in to boarding, including the Auto Gate, an automatic immigration declaration system, self-service bag drop, self-check-in kiosks, auto boarding gate, video call kiosks and multi-language information search screens.



The airport has 24 direct air routes, of which 16 are international, with around 112 flights hosted per day.



Last year, ACV Da Nang, in conjunction with the local Military Hospital C17, also provided emergency medical services for urgent transport and response actions on flights at Da Nang International Airport.



Da Nang has proposed a 10 billion USD investment to upgrade the current Chu Lai International Airport, 90 kilometres south of the downtown, to serve the city increasing demand due to tourism, investment and logistics growth through 2050./.

VNA