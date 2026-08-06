Vietnam Report unveils prestigious, effective public companies for 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Report JSC, in collaboration with VietNamNet, on August 6 announced the 2026 VIX50, its annual rankings of the country's most prestigious and effective public companies, alongside the Top 10 and Top 5 most reputable companies in the finance, banking, insurance and technology sectors.



The top 10 companies in this year's VIX50 are HDBank, VietinBank, LPBank, FPT Corporation, MBBank, Vinhomes JSC, VPBank, Vietcombank, Vietjet Air, and SHB.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnam Report CEO Vu Dang Vinh said Vietnam's economy maintained positive momentum in the first half of 2026 despite global uncertainties driven by geopolitical tensions, trade protectionism and persistent inflationary pressures.



He noted that stable macroeconomic fundamentals, together with improving manufacturing, exports and investment, have created favourable conditions for businesses to expand and strengthen their competitiveness. However, he stressed that the rapidly evolving business environment is also placing growing pressure on enterprises to adapt, innovate and pursue sustainable development.



Now in its sixth consecutive year, the VIX50 ranking has become a widely recognised benchmark for assessing the performance of Vietnam's public companies, serving as an important reference for investors and financial institutions.



According to Vietnam Report, Vietnam's stock market continued to post gains in the first half of 2026, although performance diverged sharply across sectors. Since the second half of 2025, capital flows have remained concentrated in large-cap stocks, particularly banking and real estate. A survey conducted by the organisation found that 68.4% of businesses and investors expect the market to continue rising, albeit with increasing sectoral differentiation.



The companies recognised in this year's VIX50 not only delivered solid business results but also demonstrated resilience, transparent governance and innovation capacity, reinforcing their role in supporting the development of Vietnam's capital market and improving the competitiveness of domestic enterprises.



At the event, Vietnam Report also launched the bilingual Vietnam CEO Insight 2026 report, which examines emerging market trends, evolving competitive dynamics and strategies for sustainable corporate growth./.



VNA