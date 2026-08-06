Politics

PM hosts outgoing Malaysian Ambassador

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung proposed that Malaysia invest in Vietnam’s halal industry, covering capacity building, common halal certification standards and mutual recognition between the two countries’ national halal certification centres.

PM Le Minh Hung (R) meets with outgoing Malaysian Ambassador Tan Yang Thai on August 6. (Photo: VNA)
PM Le Minh Hung (R) meets with outgoing Malaysian Ambassador Tan Yang Thai on August 6. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 6 for outgoing Malaysian Ambassador Tan Yang Thai, saying that he expects Tan to keep contributing to bilateral ties in his next role.

PM Hung congratulated Tan on a successful more-than-three-year tenure in Vietnam, lauding his remarkable contributions to deeper cooperation across the board. He put a spotlight on the upgrade of Vietnam-Malaysia ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to Malaysia in November 2024.

Pointing to economic ties as a real bright spot, he noted that Malaysia is Vietnam’s third biggest trade partner inside ASEAN and the 10th largest foreign investor among 154 countries and territories.

He urged both sides to open markets wider for each other's goods, particularly agricultural and aquatic products, processed foods, electronic components and construction materials, aiming to raise two-way trade to 20 billion USD in a more balanced way.

The host also proposed that Malaysia invest in Vietnam’s halal industry, covering capacity building, common halal certification standards and mutual recognition between the two countries’ national halal certification centres. He additionally called for tight teamwork on a trilateral offshore wind power transmission project involving Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

He praised Tan’s role in strengthening communication and coordination at global and regional forums, saying that Vietnam and Malaysia should continue supporting each other within multilateral frameworks, including ASEAN, the United Nations, APEC and the World Trade Organisation.

He voiced hope that Tan, in whatever role comes next, will push for the quick adoption of an action plan to realise the Vietnam-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, giving the two nations a springboard for more effective and substantive cooperation.

Tan, for his part, affirmed that Malaysia values and wants to build even stronger relations with Vietnam, particularly in areas ripe with potential and complementary strengths such as oil and gas, agriculture, education - training, digital transformation, digital security, and science and technology.

He expressed confidence that the two nations would contribute meaningfully to ASEAN unity and development, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

On the occasion, Tan expressed his sincere thanks to leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, relevant ministries and agencies for their support throughout his tenure.

He vowed to continue doing his utmost to grow bilateral cooperation, contributing to a stronger and more substantive Vietnam–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

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#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #ASEAN #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Malaysian Ambassador Tan Yang Thai #Vietnam–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Malaysia Vietnam
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