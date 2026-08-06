☀️ Morning digest on August 6

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on August 5 hosted a reception for Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM), who is on a visit to Vietnam.



Welcoming Paparo, the top leader said the visit, together with recent trips to Vietnam by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, demonstrated that defence cooperation continues to serve as an important pillar of bilateral ties, helping deepen the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner while contributing to peace and development in the region and the world. Read full story



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam described Vietnam–Malaysia relations as increasingly dynamic, with strong political trust and economic cooperation, while receiving outgoing Ambassador of Malaysia to Vietnam Tan Yang Thai on August 5.



The Vietnamese leader conveyed his regards to the King and Prime Minister of Malaysia and invited them to visit Vietnam. Read full story



- Vietnam attaches great importance to fostering its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Malaysia in a stable, sustainable and long-term manner, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said while receiving Malaysian Minister of Defence Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin in Hanoi on August 5.



PM Hung described the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary To Lam's official visit to Malaysia in November 2024 as a historic milestone, opening up a new chapter in relations between the two countries. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram have agreed to work closely to effectively implement cooperation agreements between the two legislatures, while expanding parliamentary exchanges and coordination in support of the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



The agreement was reached duringt their talks in Hanoi on August 5 following an official welcome ceremony for the Thai legislator, who is paying his first official visit to Vietnam. Read full story



- Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 5 for Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh, reaffirming Vietnam's commitment to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.



The Vietnamese Party official reaffirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always attach importance to ties with Singapore, describing it as an important strategic partner of Vietnam in ASEAN and the region. Read full story



- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) held a plenary session on Party and people-to-people diplomacy in Hanoi on August 5 as part of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference. The hybrid event was connected to the municipal and provincial Party Committees, and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad.



Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attended the event. Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung delivered the opening speech. Read full story

Workers at a factory producing garments for export. (Photo: VNA)

- In group discussions as part of the 16th National Assembly’s first extraordinary session on August 5, lawmakers reviewed a draft law to amend and supplement several articles of the Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract, noting that the draft includes many new provisions designed to enhance discipline, improve state management, and better safeguard the lawful rights and interests of this group.



Nguyen Thanh Liem, a deputy from the central province of Quang Tri, pointed out four shortcomings in the current implementation of state management. Some workers use labour contracts to enter a foreign country before absconding, either shortly after arrival or when their contracts are about to expire, in search of higher wages. Meanwhile, Vietnamese companies that win contracts abroad often face difficulties in determining which authority is responsible for handling procedures for Vietnamese workers overseas. Read full story



- The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education introduced a 24-volume Spanish-language collection of selected works by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in Hanoi on August 5, marking the 100th birth anniversary of the Cuban revolutionary leader (August 13, 1926–2026).



The collection brings together the Cuban leader’s speeches, articles, interviews, messages and other important documents produced throughout his revolutionary career. Spanning nearly 15,000 pages, the series is organised into four major historical periods corresponding to the development of the Cuban Revolution and Fidel Castro's revolutionary life./. Read full story