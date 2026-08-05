Politics

Four strategic shifts show top Vietnamese leader’s profound strategic vision: Chinese scholar

China and Vietnam, both socialist nations led by communist parties, are each hunting for a development path that fits their own conditions. Mutual learning is an invaluable asset in the relationship between the two Parties and nations, said Prof. Huang Rihan, Director of the Maritime Silk Road Institute at Huaqiao University in China’s Fujian province.

Prof. Huang Rihan, Director of the Maritime Silk Road Institute at Huaqiao University (Photo: VNA)
Prof. Huang Rihan, Director of the Maritime Silk Road Institute at Huaqiao University (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has shown a profound strategic vision when calling for a transformation of Vietnam’s development model to keep growth humming, Prof. Huang Rihan, Director of the Maritime Silk Road Institute at Huaqiao University in China’s Fujian province, told the Vietnam News Agency.

The “four strategic shifts” that General Secretary and President Lam laid out at the recent third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee form a unified chain to modernise governance, he said.

The first shift targets stronger Party leadership and sharper institutional operations. It builds on two years of aggressive apparatus streamlining and a new two-tier local administration model. With the framework in place, the focus now is getting it to run smoothly.

The second aims to unify governance of development spaces. It takes on the fragmented oversight of land, seas and natural resources that has long caused bottlenecks and wasted valuable resources.

The third pivots the economy toward a model powered by productivity, knowledge, technology and a quality workforce. It strikes at the core issue as national prosperity ultimately hinges on innovation and highly skilled talent.

The fourth moves risk management from reaction to proactive prevention, spotting trouble early and acting well before a crisis hits. In a world where risks can go viral in an instant, that’s a practical play.

Huang stressed that China and Vietnam, both socialist nations led by communist parties, are each hunting for a development path that fits their own conditions. Mutual learning is an invaluable asset in the relationship between the two Parties and nations.

Real transformation isn’t hard to announce, but hard to deliver. The top Vietnamese leader’s insistence that the plenum's outcomes must be reflected in tangible changes shows Vietnamese leaders have a sharp read on both the global and domestic pictures. That, Huang added, has given foreign scholars, including those in China, a lot more faith in Vietnam’s economic future.

For neighbouring China, Vietnam’s economic momentum is genuinely good news, he said.

First and foremost, execution has to be all-in. The recent mergers and institutional reforms touched every level of government, but the new structure needs real backup, especially personnel, funding and data at the commune and ward level - the front line closest to citizens. In fact, those resources often fail to meet demand.

Decentralisation and delegation of authority must go hand in hand with granting autonomy over financial resources, personnel and information systems. Otherwise, the stronger the transfer of authority downward, the more likely grassroots authorities will hit bottlenecks.

The top leader’s rule that every decision must spell out its goals, tasks, authority, responsibilities and deadlines targets a familiar problem: policies that look great on paper but collapse during rollout. This, he stressed, is a clear and important compass.

Second, the transformation must be substantive. Jumping from a cheap labour model to one driven by productivity and innovation demands a long-term commitment to education and sci-tech investment. When courting foreign capital, Vietnam shouldn’t settle for building assembly plants. Instead, negotiations should incorporate technology transfer, links to domestic supply chains and talent development, thus gradually building its own growth drivers. China and Vietnam have plenty of room to team up on all of that. Railways, digital economy and green energy are huge doors for Vietnam’s industrial upgrade.

Third, Vietnam must hold its ground. In today’s world, traditional and non-traditional security issues are tightly intertwined, while supply chain, climate and data risks can easily trigger chain reactions. By pursuing a foreign policy of independence and self-reliance and maintaining a peaceful and stable external environment, Vietnam is creating the space necessary to carry out its domestic transformation, which is particularly important amid a volatile global landscape.

As the two countries build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, Vietnam’s successful makeover will also lift regional prosperity and stability, he said.

The two sides have a lot of potential to win together by sharing experience in national governance and connecting the Belt and Road Initiative with the “Two corridors, one economic belt” plan. If done right, each country’s growth becomes a wide-open door for the other, he added./.

VNA
#HNTW 3 #14th Party Central Committee #technology transfer #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #four strategic shifts Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

National Party Congress

Related News

The article titled “The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Advance toward a New Era,” published on aladaainternacional.com, the website of the Latin American Center for Studies on Asia and Africa. (Photo: VNA)

14th National Party Congress: Vietnam’s strategic shift in new era

Vietnam now stands at the threshold of a new development era, driven by strong aspirations and substantial potential. The 14th Party Congress is, therefore, of decisive importance for the country’s future transformations, particularly amid an international environment marked by uncertainty and volatility. While this phase may be among the most complex of the renewal process, it also presents a critical opportunity for Vietnam to break through and evolve from an “Asian tiger” into a regional “dragon.”

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.