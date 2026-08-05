Selected works of Fidel Castro Ruz collection introduced in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) - The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education introduced a 24-volume Spanish-language collection of selected works by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in Hanoi on August 5, marking the 100th birth anniversary of the Cuban revolutionary leader (August 13, 1926–2026).

The collection brings together the Cuban leader’s speeches, articles, interviews, messages and other important documents produced throughout his revolutionary career. Spanning nearly 15,000 pages, the series is organised into four major historical periods corresponding to the development of the Cuban Revolution and Fidel Castro's revolutionary life.

Volume 1 (1940–1958) traces the formation of Fidel Castro's revolutionary ideology and the struggle against the Batista dictatorship.

Volumes 2–4 (1959–1960) focus on the establishment and consolidation of the revolutionary administration following the 1959 victory.

Volumes 5–18 (1961–1998) document Cuba's efforts to build, defend and develop socialism, highlighting major policies in the economy, culture, education, healthcare, national defence and foreign affairs, while underscoring the country's commitment to international solidarity.

The remaining five volumes (1999–2016) reflect Cuba's response to profound global changes and present Fidel Castro's messages and reflections on major contemporary issues, illustrating his vision for Cuba, the region and the world.

Throughout the collection runs Fidel Castro's consistent political thought, centred on national independence associated with socialism, the role of the people, international solidarity, and the aspiration for a peaceful and just world with sustainable development.

The publication is regarded as having profound political, cultural and diplomatic significance. It serves as a valuable source of reference for researchers, educational institutions and readers in Vietnam, Cuba and around the world seeking to understand the Cuban leader’s life, career and ideology, and his great contributions to the Cuban Revolution, the global revolutionary movement and the special Vietnam–Cuba friendship.

The publishing house said that, building on the Spanish edition, it will continue working with the Fidel Castro Ruz Centre to prepare English and Vietnamese editions, enabling wider access to Fidel Castro's ideological legacy.

Addressing the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes described Fidel Castro as a visionary leader who devoted his life to international solidarity, the dignity of nations and the struggle for peace, a just international order and a sustainable environment.

He stressed that the publication of the first Spanish-language edition of Fidel Castro's selected works in Vietnam was a noble gesture by the Party, State and people of Vietnam, reflecting the country's deep gratitude to a leader who always held Vietnam in special affection and supported its struggle for national liberation, reunification and socialist construction./.

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