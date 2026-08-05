Politics

Top leader highlights dynamic growth in Vietnam–Malaysia relations

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the ambassador on the successful completion of his mission in Vietnam and wished him further success in his new position, expressing confidence that he will continue contributing to Malaysia's diplomacy and the development of bilateral ties.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right) receives outgoing Ambassador of Malaysia to Vietnam Tan Yang Thai on August 5. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right) receives outgoing Ambassador of Malaysia to Vietnam Tan Yang Thai on August 5. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam described Vietnam–Malaysia relations as increasingly dynamic, with strong political trust and economic cooperation, while receiving outgoing Ambassador of Malaysia to Vietnam Tan Yang Thai on August 5.

The Vietnamese leader conveyed his regards to the King and Prime Minister of Malaysia and invited them to visit Vietnam.

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the ambassador on the successful completion of his mission in Vietnam and wished him further success in his new position, expressing confidence that he will continue contributing to Malaysia's diplomacy and the development of bilateral ties.

Stressing Malaysia's important place in Vietnam's foreign policy, he reaffirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always attach importance to cooperation with Malaysia and wish to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Reviewing achievements during Tan's tenure, the host said political relations between the two countries have become increasingly close, with regular exchanges of all-level visits and meetings through Party, State, Government and parliament channels, effective bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and growing people-to-people exchanges.

Strong development was recorded in economic cooperation, with two-way trade hitting 10.8 billion USD in the first six months of 2026, up 40% year-on-year. Malaysia remains the third-largest ASEAN investor and the 10th largest among 154 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. The two countries also share common priorities in digital and green economic development, energy and electricity connectivity, and maritime cooperation.

The Vietnamese Party and State leader suggested strengthening political trust by increasing exchanges, high-level agreements, and boosting cooperation in defence, security and maritime affairs. He also called for greater facilitation of balanced trade and investment, and strong collaboration in digital and green economies, science and technology, innovation, and innovation.

For his part, Ambassador Tan shared his impression of Vietnam's remarkable development in recent years, expressing his belief that Vietnam and Malaysia will continue making important contributions to fostering a united and resilient ASEAN, while promoting the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), amid increasingly complex regional and global developments.

Agreeing with the host’s assessment of bilateral relations, Tan reaffirmed that Malaysia treasures its cooperation with Vietnam and hopes to strengthen the bilateral ties, particularly in the digital economy, green economy and renewable energy.

The diplomat pledged to continue promoting the Vietnam–Malaysia relations, drawing on his professional experience and special affection for Vietnam.

He took the occasion to convey the Malaysian King's invitation to General Secretary and President Lam to pay a visit to Malaysia at an early date./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam–Malaysia relations #To Lam #dynamic growth
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