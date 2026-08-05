Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 5

The first meeting of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing practice and considering the amendment and supplementation of the Party Statutes; the meeting between General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command; and Vietnam's fishery exports in the first seven months are among news highlights on August 5.

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 5

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on August 5 chaired the first meeting of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing practice and considering the amendment and supplementation of the Party Statutes, stressing the need to build a scientific, concise, practical and enduring rules.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs the first meeting of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing practice and considering the amendment and supplementation of the Party Statutes on August 5. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs the first meeting of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing practice and considering the amendment and supplementation of the Party Statutes on August 5. (Photo: VNA)

The leader, who heads the committee, described the work as a particularly important political task in the 14th term, directly serving the amendment and supplementation of the Party's Platform and the preparation for the 15th National Party Congress. It is also a process in which the Party makes self-reflection, reviews realities, develops theory on a ruling Party, and perfect the organisational foundation for leading national development in the new phase. Read full story

– Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on August 5 called for stronger efforts to renew thinking and improve the effectiveness of Party diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy, contributing more to the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

Speaking at a plenary session on Party and people-to-people diplomacy held in Hanoi as part of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, Tu stressed that Party diplomacy has made breakthroughs in expanding and deepening relations with political parties around the world, helping consolidate political foundations and orient State-level relations. Meanwhile, people-to-people diplomacy has seen positive changes in its thinking, content and methods, with an expanding network of partners and more active and substantive participation in regional and international people-to-people mechanisms. Read full story

– Vietnam attaches great importance to and prioritises cooperation with the US in addressing the consequences of war, guided by the spirit of putting the past aside and looking towards the future, General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, told Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command, during their meeting in Hanoi on August 5.

Affirming that Vietnam regards the US as one of its important partners, Cuong said defence cooperation between the two countries has developed positively and been implemented effectively across a range of areas, including post-war recovery, dialogue and consultations, training, United Nations peacekeeping, cooperation between military services and branches, military medicine, defence industry, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Read full story

– Vietnam's fishery exports continued to grow in July, keeping the industry on track to achieve its target of around 12.5 billion USD in export revenue this year.

vietnams-fishery-exports.jpg
Workers classify tra fish fillets at the factory of Go Dang Tien Giang Joint Stock Company. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), seafood exports reached nearly 1.02 billion USD in July, up 4.8% year-on-year. The figure in the first seven months of 2026 hit nearly 6.78 billion USD, an increase of 11.5% compared to the same period last year. Read full story

– The World Bank Group’s World Development Report 2026: The Promise of Artificial Intelligence, released on August 4, highlights Vietnam’s role in global technology supply chains, as it is listed among the top five developing countries with the highest value of exports of AI-enabling products in 2025, alongside China, Mexico, Malaysia and Thailand.

The report identifies Vietnam as one of the few economies outside the European Union (EU) to have adopted a comprehensive AI regulatory framework as early as 2025. Vietnam applies a risk-tiered approach similar to that of the EU AI Act, imposing different obligations depending on whether an AI system poses “unacceptable,” “high,” “low” or “minimal” risks. The approach is viewed as a strategic step towards ensuring safe and transparent AI governance. Read full story./.

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