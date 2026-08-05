Politics

Legislators discuss law revisions to better support Vietnam's overseas workers

The draft amendments to the Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract aim to strengthen the legal framework and promote decentralisation, science and technology application, digital transformation and the shift from a pre-approval to a post-approval inspection approach while addressing shortcomings in the current law.

A plenary discussion during the first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
A plenary discussion during the first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers on the morning of August 5 are scheduled to listen to proposals and verification reports on five draft laws as part of the first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly.

The bills include the revised Law on Grassroots Mediation; the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract; the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Publishing; the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Architecture; and the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on the State Bank of Vietnam, the Law on Anti-Money Laundering and the Law on Credit Institutions.

The legislators will then hold group discussions on the draft revised Law on Grassroots Mediation, the draft law on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Publishing, and the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract.

The draft amendments to the Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract aim to strengthen the legal framework and promote decentralisation, science and technology application, digital transformation and the shift from a pre-approval to a post-approval inspection approach while addressing shortcomings in the current law.

The draft focuses on revising the provisions on state management authority, delegating responsibilities to local administrations, simplifying administrative procedures and business conditions, replacing approval requirements with notification procedures for certain activities, refining legal definitions and rules on prohibited acts, shortening processing times, expanding electronic procedures and introducing measures to improve governance while safeguarding the rights and lawful interests of Vietnamese citizens working overseas under contract.

In the afternoon, lawmakers will debate in plenary session two draft laws – the law on amendments and supplementations to Article 6 and Appendix IV on the list of conditional business sectors and lines under the Law on Investment, and amendments to the Law on Customs.

The draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Customs comprise four articles, including revisions and supplementations to 15 provisions to align with the functions, responsibilities and titles under the new state apparatus structure.

The bill also authorises the Ministry of Finance to issue detailed regulations on customs procedures and customs supervision for goods exported and imported through postal and express delivery services.

It further revises Article 58 to require operators of ports and bonded warehouses to destroy environmentally hazardous goods when the owner of the transport vehicle, its operator or an authorised representative cannot be identified, with customs authorities responsible for supervising the destruction process./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #16th National Assembly #first extraordinary session #institutional reforms #Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

National Assembly Election

Resolution in action

Related News

A plenary sitting of the 16th NA's first extraordinary session (Photo: VNA)

16th NA’s first extraordinary session targets defence law upgrade, deeper international integration

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang, presenting the WMD non-proliferation bill, said the draft aims to swiftly and fully translate the Party and State’s policies and guidelines on safeguarding the Fatherland early and from afar, as well as on deeper international integration, into legislation, including the policy of joining multilateral nonproliferation mechanisms.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.