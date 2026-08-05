Hai Phong promotes int’l cooperation in technology transfer, business innovation

Hai Phong (VNA) – The northern city of Hai Phong is stepping up international cooperation in technology transfer and innovation support as it seeks to accelerate its transition toward a science- and technology-driven growth model.



The municipal Department of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Republic of Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), on August 4 held a workshop on bridging research and practical applications, creating opportunities for local businesses to access advanced technologies, expand international partnerships and strengthen their innovation capabilities.



Nguyen Cao Thang, Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, said the city is accelerating its development strategy based on science, technology and innovation in line with the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW. Cooperation with KIST represents a strategic step to bridge scientific research and industrial production, he added.



With the rapid expansion of industrial parks and economic zones, alongside the presence of major corporations in electronics, precision engineering, logistics, shipbuilding, energy and high technology, demand for advanced technologies in Hai Phong is rising steadily. Businesses need not only cutting-edge solutions but also stronger collaboration with research institutes, universities and science and technology organisations, he said.



The workshop focused on enterprises' technology upgrading needs, mechanisms to strengthen links among research institutes, universities and businesses, and suitable models for research-commercialisation partnerships tailored to the city's development.



Participants also discussed challenges facing technology transfer in Vietnam and explored ways to effectively implement a memorandum of understanding between KIST and Hai Phong, paving the way for long-term cooperation in research, training, technology transfer and business innovation.



Scientists presented research achievements in key areas including biotechnology, natural compound extraction, advanced materials, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and smart agriculture – fields that Hai Phong is prioritising to increase value added in its key industries. Experts from the KIST Gangneung Institute of Natural Products also shared practical experience in linking laboratory research with industrial production.



Chu Minh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong Young Entrepreneurs Association, said local businesses are particularly interested in digital transformation and AI applications in corporate management, industrial automation, green transition, advanced materials and the commercialisation of research outcomes.



He praised the KIST–Hai Phong cooperation model, noting that businesses require not only advanced technologies but also proven solutions that can be adapted to production conditions in Vietnam, supported by clear technology transfer roadmaps and measurable investment returns.



Associate Professor Dr. Phuong Thien Thuong, Vice President of the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST), proposed introducing the "One Researcher for One Enterprise" model across Hai Phong's industrial parks. Under the initiative, enterprises would identify their research and development (R&D) needs, while researchers from VKIST and KIST would work directly at factories to develop tailored technological solutions.



He also suggested establishing a Technology Connectivity Centre within Hai Phong's Free Trade Zone. The centre will serve as a hub for technology research, adaptation and transfer, with KIST providing core technologies, technical experts and access to its Korean partner network, while businesses would undertake pilot applications and market development.



From the perspective of Vietnam Maritime University, Dr. Vo Hoang Tung said combining KIST's strengths in fundamental research with the university's expertise in applied research would facilitate the development of scientifically valuable and commercially viable products, supporting sustainable growth in the blue economy.



He proposed building a value-chain collaboration model spanning basic research, materials development, pilot testing and commercial technology transfer, with KIST providing core technologies and advanced analytical support, the university conducting applied research and training, and businesses refining production processes, evaluating commercial feasibility and bringing products to market.



Representatives of the Hai Phong Department of Science and Technology said the department plans to work closely with KIST, VKIST and other partners to launch joint research programmes addressing practical business challenges, while accelerating the development of the KIST–Hai Phong TechHub as a trusted centre for core technology transfer and science and technology business incubation.



The city also pledged to provide maximum support for Vietnamese and Korean enterprises on legal procedures, intellectual property protection and access to investment incentives available under National Assembly Resolution No. 226/2025/QH15./.



VNA