Politics

Vietnam, Laos look to step up comprehensive defence cooperation

Nghia stressed that Vietnam always treasures and continuously promotes its special, loyal and enduring relations with Laos, adding that the recent elevation of bilateral ties to great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion opened a new chapter in the special Vietnam – Laos relationship.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission's Standing Board, and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (right) reviews the guard of honour of the Lao People's Army during the official welcome ceremony in Laos. (Photo: VNA)
General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission's Standing Board, and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (right) reviews the guard of honour of the Lao People's Army during the official welcome ceremony in Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission's Standing Board, and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) paid a courtesy call on Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Vientiane on August 5, as part of his official visit to Laos.

Khamliang, who is also Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), highlighted the significance of the visit, saying that it will help deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States, armies and people of Laos and Vietnam.

For his part, Nghia stressed that Vietnam always treasures and continuously promotes its special, loyal and enduring relations with Laos, adding that the recent elevation of bilateral ties to great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion opened a new chapter in the special Vietnam – Laos relationship.

He said defence cooperation remains one of the most important pillars of Vietnam–Laos ties and described military relations as "special among the special". Nghia highlighted the success of the third Vietnam–Laos border defence friendship exchange held in July 2026 under the co-chair of the two countries’ defence ministers, saying the event had received high praise from the two countries' senior leaders and local authorities, and people.

Nghia also briefed Khamliang on the successful talks earlier the same day with the delegation of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People's Army (LPA), and conveyed an invitation from Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang to Lao military leaders and defence enterprises to attend and exhibit products at the third Vietnam International Defence Expo in Hanoi in December this year.

Welcoming the outcomes of the talks between the two General Departments of Politics, Khamliang agreed on directions for cooperation in 2026 and beyond. He stressed that amid increasingly complex regional and global developments, the two sides should continue to stand united, work closely together, and strengthen political education and communications to help officers and soldiers, especially young people, gain a deeper understanding of the history, significance and enduring value of the great friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.

Earlier, Nghia held talks with Sen. Lt. Gen. Vongsone Inpanphim, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the LPA’s General Department of Politics.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in Party and political work, delegation exchanges, border management, personnel training, and the search, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos.

They also agreed to enhance education on the history and significance of the special Vietnam–Laos solidarity, share experience in building grassroots political systems, and strengthen coordination in developing politically strong armed forces.

Regarding the East Sea issue, Nghia reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent position of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight, settling disputes by peaceful measures in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and working towards an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea in line with international law./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #comprehensive defence cooperation #Vietnam #Laos #Nguyen Trong Nghia Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Vietnam's seas and islands

Related News

An overview of the talks between the delegations of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration on August 4. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos step up cooperation in political theory, training

The two central theory councils of Vietnam and Laos should step up joint research on strategic issues of mutual concern, closely link theoretical studies with practical reviews and policy consultation, build cooperation networks, connect young theory researchers and publish bilingual research works.

The meeting between the Vietnam Military Medical University delegation and leaders of the Lao Ministry of National Defence in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos deepen military medical cooperation

Since 1954, Vietnam Military Medical University has trained 687 Lao military medical personnel, including 322 doctors, 67 master's degree holders, 10 doctorate holders, and dozens of specialist physicians, alongside hundreds of pharmacists and medical technicians.

Vansy Kuamua (right), member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Deputy Head of its Commission for Propaganda and Training, receives Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review of Vietnam Nguyen Ngoc Ha on July 28. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos enhance cooperation in Party theoretical work

The Communist Review will continue to work closely with its Lao counterpart to translate the concept of "strategic cohesion" in Vietnam–Laos relations into concrete actions, in line with the orientation set by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.