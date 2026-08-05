Vietnam, Laos look to step up comprehensive defence cooperation

Vientiane (VNA) – General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission's Standing Board, and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) paid a courtesy call on Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Vientiane on August 5, as part of his official visit to Laos.



Khamliang, who is also Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), highlighted the significance of the visit, saying that it will help deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States, armies and people of Laos and Vietnam.



For his part, Nghia stressed that Vietnam always treasures and continuously promotes its special, loyal and enduring relations with Laos, adding that the recent elevation of bilateral ties to great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion opened a new chapter in the special Vietnam – Laos relationship.



He said defence cooperation remains one of the most important pillars of Vietnam–Laos ties and described military relations as "special among the special". Nghia highlighted the success of the third Vietnam–Laos border defence friendship exchange held in July 2026 under the co-chair of the two countries’ defence ministers, saying the event had received high praise from the two countries' senior leaders and local authorities, and people.



Nghia also briefed Khamliang on the successful talks earlier the same day with the delegation of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People's Army (LPA), and conveyed an invitation from Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang to Lao military leaders and defence enterprises to attend and exhibit products at the third Vietnam International Defence Expo in Hanoi in December this year.



Welcoming the outcomes of the talks between the two General Departments of Politics, Khamliang agreed on directions for cooperation in 2026 and beyond. He stressed that amid increasingly complex regional and global developments, the two sides should continue to stand united, work closely together, and strengthen political education and communications to help officers and soldiers, especially young people, gain a deeper understanding of the history, significance and enduring value of the great friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.



Earlier, Nghia held talks with Sen. Lt. Gen. Vongsone Inpanphim, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the LPA’s General Department of Politics.



The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in Party and political work, delegation exchanges, border management, personnel training, and the search, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos.



They also agreed to enhance education on the history and significance of the special Vietnam–Laos solidarity, share experience in building grassroots political systems, and strengthen coordination in developing politically strong armed forces.



Regarding the East Sea issue, Nghia reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent position of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight, settling disputes by peaceful measures in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and working towards an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea in line with international law./.

VNA