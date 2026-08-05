Party official calls for stronger Vietnam–Singapore cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 5 for Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh, reaffirming Vietnam's commitment to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The Vietnamese official reaffirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always attach importance to ties with Singapore, describing it as an important strategic partner of Vietnam in ASEAN and the region.

He spoke highly of the two countries' comprehensive cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment, education, training and people-to-people exchanges, as well as the increasingly substantive and effective relations between the CPV and the People's Action Party of Singapore.

Tu said regular exchanges of high-level visits and meetings, and cooperation mechanisms have strengthened political trust and provided a solid foundation for deepening the bilateral ties, particularly through the strategic dialogue mechanism between the two parties.

Noting Singapore's role as one of Vietnam's leading foreign investors, he called on the two sides to continue consolidating political trust, effectively utilise existing cooperation mechanisms, especially the Party-to-Party strategic dialogue, and enhance experience sharing in Party building, national governance and socio-economic development.

He proposed expanding cooperation in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, personnel training and high-quality human resources development, while maintaining close and effective coordination, and mutual support at regional and international forums, particularly ASEAN, the United Nations and APEC.

For his part, Rajpal said it was an honour to serve as Singapore's ambassador to Vietnam at a time when bilateral relations are flourishing.

The diplomat described General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and State President To Lam's state visit to Singapore and his keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in May as important milestones that have strengthened political trust and further deepened the bilateral ties.

The ambassador welcomed the success of the Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) model after 30 years of development in Vietnam, calling it a symbol of the two countries' mutually beneficial cooperation. He said Singapore will continue promoting the expansion of the VSIP network in line with new development models while encouraging Singaporean businesses to invest more in high technology, innovation, the digital economy, green transition and strategic infrastructure in Vietnam.

Party-to-Party cooperation and close relations between the two countries' senior leaders provide an important foundation for promoting the bilateral ties, Rajpal affirmed, adding that Singapore stands ready to work with Vietnam to bolster cooperation in cadre training and strategic human resources development, and in other areas of mutual interest.

He pledged to work closely with Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant ministries, sectors and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements and advance bilateral cooperation mechanisms, contributing to the continued strong and substantive development of the Vietnam–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

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