Indian Air Force delegation visits Air Force Officers College

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Indian Air Force, led by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, paid a working visit to the Air Force Officers College on August 5.



The delegation was received by Major General Ngo Vinh Phuc, Rector of the Air Force Officers College, along with representatives of the Air Defence – Air Force Service.



During the meeting, both sides affirmed that training cooperation remains a key pillar of the Vietnam–India defence relationship. The Air Force Officers College introduced its training programmes for military pilots, parachute and search-and-rescue officers, and aviation technical personnel. College leaders also highlighted ongoing efforts to modernise training curricula through the application of simulation technology, digital transformation, and enhanced training quality.



The Indian officer spoke highly of the college's traditions, facilities, and development orientation. The two sides exchanged experience in pilot training, flight training management, flight safety assurance, and the application of technology in teaching.



The visit is expected to strengthen training cooperation, promote the sharing of professional expertise, and expand ties between the air forces of Vietnam and India, thereby contributing to the effective development of the Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

VNA