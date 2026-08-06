50 years of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to flourish

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On August 6, 1976, in Hanoi, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Duy Trinh and Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Bhichai Rattakul sign a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
On August 6, 1976, in Hanoi, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Duy Trinh and Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Bhichai Rattakul sign a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
Residents of Narathiwat province in southern Thailand welcome Prime Minister Pham Van Dong during the first visit to Thailand by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader since the two countries established diplomatic relations, September 6–10, 1978. (Photo: VNA)
Residents of Narathiwat province in southern Thailand welcome Prime Minister Pham Van Dong during the first visit to Thailand by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader since the two countries established diplomatic relations, September 6–10, 1978. (Photo: VNA)
The welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Pham Van Dong during his official visit to Thailand, the first by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, September 6–10, 1978. (Photo: VNA)
The welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Pham Van Dong during his official visit to Thailand, the first by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, September 6–10, 1978. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Prime Minister Anand Panyarachun presides over the welcoming ceremony for Chairman of the Council of Ministers Vo Van Kiet during his official visit to Thailand on October 28, 1991. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Prime Minister Anand Panyarachun presides over the welcoming ceremony for Chairman of the Council of Ministers Vo Van Kiet during his official visit to Thailand on October 28, 1991. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn tours the streets of Hanoi during her visit to Vietnam in 1993. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn tours the streets of Hanoi during her visit to Vietnam in 1993. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Prime Minister Chuan Leekpai and Vietnamese Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet witness the signing of an agreement on industrial and trade cooperation between the two countries in Hanoi in 1994. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Prime Minister Chuan Leekpai and Vietnamese Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet witness the signing of an agreement on industrial and trade cooperation between the two countries in Hanoi in 1994. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong visits the Thailand–Vietnam Friendship Village in Nakhon Phanom province and meets overseas Vietnamese during his official visit to Thailand from June 25–27, 2013. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong visits the Thailand–Vietnam Friendship Village in Nakhon Phanom province and meets overseas Vietnamese during his official visit to Thailand from June 25–27, 2013. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presides over the welcoming ceremony for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam during official visit to Thailand on May 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presides over the welcoming ceremony for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam during official visit to Thailand on May 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Thai artists perform the traditional “Nora” dance at the “Thai Culture at the Weekend” programme, jointly organised by the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology and the Royal Thai Embassy in Hanoi on March 28, 2015. (Photo: VNA)
Thai artists perform the traditional “Nora” dance at the “Thai Culture at the Weekend” programme, jointly organised by the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology and the Royal Thai Embassy in Hanoi on March 28, 2015. (Photo: VNA)
The inauguration of the Thailand–Vietnam Cultural Street Gate on Nittayo Road, a major thoroughfare in Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province, on October 10, 2024. (Photo: VNA)
The inauguration of the Thailand–Vietnam Cultural Street Gate on Nittayo Road, a major thoroughfare in Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province, on October 10, 2024. (Photo: VNA)
Fresh Vietnamese lychees are available at a Gourmet Market supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand. (File Photo: VNA)
Fresh Vietnamese lychees are available at a Gourmet Market supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand. (File Photo: VNA)
The Vietnam Education Publishing House launches two special reference books about President Ho Chi Minh, entitled "Uncle Ho Is Ho Chi Minh" and "Uncle Ho in Thailand." Meticulously prepared and rich in humanitarian value, the publications contribute valuable materials on the life and great revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh. Hanoi, July 30, 2025. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnam Education Publishing House launches two special reference books about President Ho Chi Minh, entitled "Uncle Ho Is Ho Chi Minh" and "Uncle Ho in Thailand." Meticulously prepared and rich in humanitarian value, the publications contribute valuable materials on the life and great revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh. Hanoi, July 30, 2025. (Photo: VNA)
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50 years of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to flourish

Over the five decades since Vietnam and Thailand established diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, bilateral ties have steadily strengthened and expanded across a wide range of fields. Since the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025, cooperation has become increasingly substantive and effective, serving the shared interests of both peoples and contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and beyond.

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