50 years of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to flourish
Over the five decades since Vietnam and Thailand established diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, bilateral ties have steadily strengthened and expanded across a wide range of fields. Since the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025, cooperation has become increasingly substantive and effective, serving the shared interests of both peoples and contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and beyond.
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