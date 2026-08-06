Business

Vietnam races to achieve 74-billion-USD target from agro-forestry-aquatic exports

The country's agro-forestry-aquatic product exports reached nearly 42.8 billion USD in the January–July period, up 7.5% year-on-year and equivalent to almost 60% of the annual target of 74 billion USD.

Workers prepare pomelo for export to Australia. (Photo: VNA)
Workers prepare pomelo for export to Australia. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports are on track to meet the Government’s 2026 target after maintaining solid growth in the first seven months of the year.

The country's agro-forestry-aquatic product exports reached nearly 42.8 billion USD in the January–July period, up 7.5% year-on-year and equivalent to almost 60% of the annual target of 74 billion USD.

Exports in July alone were estimated at 6.67 billion USD, an increase of 11.9% from a year earlier, indicating that the sector’s recovery continues to gain strength. The seven-month growth rate was also higher than the figure of 6.7% recorded in the first half of the year.

Crop products remained the largest export category with nearly 22.2 billion USD, followed by forestry products at almost 11 billion USD and seafood at 6.85 billion USD, up 12.7% year-on-year. Exports of livestock products, agricultural production inputs and salt also posted double-digit growth.

Several major export items continued to perform well. Fruits and vegetables generated 4.83 billion USD, up nearly 25%, while wood and wood products earned more than 10 billion USD. Pepper exports exceeded 1 billion USD, and seafood maintained strong growth.

Director of the Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Ngo Hong Phong said stable domestic consumption and the implementation of new-generation free trade agreements have continued to create opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural products.

vna-potal-nganh-go-cao-su-chu-dong-tai-cau-truc-huong-toi-mo-hinh-san-xuat-ben-vung-8040405.jpg
MDF wood production at Quang Tri Wood Company (Photo published by VNA)

However, despite the encouraging figures, the sector still faces challenges.

Several key commodities recorded higher export volumes but lower export values as global prices have dropped. Coffee exports reached 5.45 billion USD, down more than 11%, while rice exports fell 6.7% to 2.64 billion USD despite a slight increase in export volume. Rubber, tea and cassava also experienced declines in export earnings.

The ministry attributed the trend to recovering global supplies, weaker demand in major markets and increasingly stringent technical requirements related to product traceability, environmental standards and carbon emissions.

Domestic challenges also remain. Weak production linkages, limited deep-processing capacity, inadequate post-harvest preservation and high logistics costs continue to undermine the competitiveness of many export products.

The wood industry, one of Vietnam’s largest agricultural export earners, is also under pressure. Exports totalled 10.1 billion USD in the first seven months, up just 4.9% year-on-year.

Ngo Sy Hoai, General Secretary of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association, said exporters are facing increasing challenges in the US market because of multiple tax layers and trade defence measures. The US remains Vietnam’s largest market for wooden furniture, importing more than 9 billion USD worth of products annually.

Under the Government’s Resolution No. 168/NQ-CP, the agricultural, forestry and fishery sector is expected to grow by 4% this year while exports surpass 74 billion USD.

To achieve the target, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has identified five priorities, including institutional reform, export promotion, faster public investment, digital transformation and stronger support for businesses.

One key reform took effect on August 1, reducing the processing time for granting planting area codes from 10 days to 3 days, helping exporters speed up shipments of products subject to strict import requirements, including durian.

Meanwhile, the National Agricultural, Forestry and Fishery Traceability System officially came into operation on July 1, providing a transparent supply chain platform to meet increasingly demanding import standards.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung has instructed the sector to shift from a management mindset to one centred on serving businesses and farmers, while eliminating administrative harassment and making greater use of traceability data to respond proactively to technical barriers in export markets.

Deputy Minister Vo Van Hung said the goal of exceeding 74 billion USD remains achievable if the sector continues to closely monitor market developments, adjust policies flexibly and accelerate restructuring towards higher-value production, science and technology application, and market diversification in the remaining months of the year./.

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