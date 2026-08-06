Vietnam reaffirms commitment to global peace, nuclear disarmament

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has reaffirmed its commitment to standing alongside peace movements of people in Japan and around the world in support of nuclear disarmament through its participation in the 2026 World Conference against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs, held in Hiroshima, Japan, from August 2–8.



The conference takes place against a backdrop of increasingly complex and unpredictable global developments. Intensifying strategic competition among major powers and protracted conflicts continue to undermine international peace and security and hinder progress towards nuclear disarmament.



The conference also follows the conclusion of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which ended without consensus on a final document, highlighting the growing challenges facing global efforts on the work.



Representatives of the Vietnam Peace Committee (VPC) and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) are attending the event.



At the conference's official opening session, Duong Thi Nga, VPC Deputy Secretary-General, presented a message from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee and State President To Lam to the organisers. The message was formally read before delegates at the international plenary session, while Japanese and English translations were distributed throughout the conference.



In his message of solidarity, Vietnam's top leader highly appreciated the organisers' more than seven decades of efforts to promote nuclear disarmament and amplify the voices of the Hibakusha – survivors of the atomic bombings. He also underscored the fundamental role of the NPT and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), reaffirming Vietnam's consistent policy and responsible contributions to global peace and nuclear non-proliferation efforts.



A congratulatory letter from Phan Anh Son, VUFO President, was also sent to the conference, expressing the Vietnamese people's profound sympathy for the suffering of Japan's Hibakusha and underscoring Vietnam's commitment to working with international peace organisations towards a world free of nuclear weapons while promoting a culture of peace among younger generations.



At this year's conference, the Vietnamese delegation is playing an active role, serving as speakers and co-chairs of the international conference, addressing the opening plenary session, and participating in the drafting committee responsible for the conference's joint declaration. Their contributions reflect the Vietnamese people's enduring solidarity with, and steadfast commitment to, the international peace movement./.

VNA