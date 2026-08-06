Trust emerges as one of modern cybersecurity’s biggest challenges

Hanoi (VNA) – In response to Vietnam Cybersecurity Day (August 6), the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA), the Vietnam Internet Association (VIA), the Vietnam Cybersecurity Joint Stock Company (VSEC) and partners held BSides Hanoi 2026 in Hanoi on August 5 under the theme “No Human,” exploring the evolving relationship between humans and artificial intelligence (AI) in digital security systems.



The event served as a community forum where researchers and experts shared practical studies, examined emerging trends and discussed solutions to challenges facing cybersecurity.



Speaking at the event, VSEC Chairman Truong Duc Luong said this was the second time BSides has been held in Hanoi, continuing to attract strong interest from the cybersecurity community. BSides Hanoi 2026 was designed as a platform connecting Vietnam’s cybersecurity community with international networks, encouraging knowledge sharing and contributing to the sustainable development of the cybersecurity ecosystem.



Presentations at BSides Hanoi 2026 underwent independent selection and peer review by a technical committee comprising experts from Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, the UK and the US.



Vu Duy Hien, Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Office of the NCA, stressed that building a safe cyberspace in Vietnam requires concerted efforts by the community, experts and technology businesses, with the NCA serving as a bridge connecting the State, technology firms, experts and the community in developing a secure and sovereign cybersecurity industry.



The conference covered a wide range of topics, including blockchain security, advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, malware analysis, and AI applications in cybersecurity research and defense.



A common theme emerging from the studies was that AI is reshaping the balance between attackers and defenders. Technologies that enable security professionals to accelerate analysis, automate processes and detect threats are also being exploited by attackers to increase the speed, scale and sophistication of campaigns. The competition is therefore no longer simply about who possesses AI, but who can use, control and harness it more effectively.



At the same time, trust is becoming one of the biggest challenges in modern cybersecurity as AI plays an increasingly important role in generating data, operating systems and supporting decision-making. The presentations highlighted the need to protect technical infrastructure and ensure the authenticity of data, processes and decisions in the digital environment.



BSides Hanoi 2026 reaffirmed that while technology can transform how cybersecurity is built and operated, it cannot replace humans in assessing, verifying and making decisions.



Founded in Las Vegas in 2009, BSides is a non-profit community-driven cybersecurity event series. As of July, the network had recorded 1,323 events in 300 cities across 73 countries. BSides was first held in Hanoi in October last year, continuing the network’s “by the community, for the community” spirit and promoting an open, substantive and community-centred space for cybersecurity knowledge sharing./.

VNA