Sci-Tech

Trust emerges as one of modern cybersecurity’s biggest challenges

Speaking at the event, VSEC Chairman Truong Duc Luong said this was the second time BSides has been held in Hanoi, continuing to attract strong interest from the cybersecurity community. BSides Hanoi 2026 was designed as a platform connecting Vietnam’s cybersecurity community with international networks, encouraging knowledge sharing and contributing to the sustainable development of the cybersecurity ecosystem.

An overview of BSides Hanoi 2026 on August 5 (Photo: baodautu.vn)
An overview of BSides Hanoi 2026 on August 5 (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – In response to Vietnam Cybersecurity Day (August 6), the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA), the Vietnam Internet Association (VIA), the Vietnam Cybersecurity Joint Stock Company (VSEC) and partners held BSides Hanoi 2026 in Hanoi on August 5 under the theme “No Human,” exploring the evolving relationship between humans and artificial intelligence (AI) in digital security systems.

The event served as a community forum where researchers and experts shared practical studies, examined emerging trends and discussed solutions to challenges facing cybersecurity.

Speaking at the event, VSEC Chairman Truong Duc Luong said this was the second time BSides has been held in Hanoi, continuing to attract strong interest from the cybersecurity community. BSides Hanoi 2026 was designed as a platform connecting Vietnam’s cybersecurity community with international networks, encouraging knowledge sharing and contributing to the sustainable development of the cybersecurity ecosystem.

Presentations at BSides Hanoi 2026 underwent independent selection and peer review by a technical committee comprising experts from Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, the UK and the US.

Vu Duy Hien, Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Office of the NCA, stressed that building a safe cyberspace in Vietnam requires concerted efforts by the community, experts and technology businesses, with the NCA serving as a bridge connecting the State, technology firms, experts and the community in developing a secure and sovereign cybersecurity industry.

The conference covered a wide range of topics, including blockchain security, advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, malware analysis, and AI applications in cybersecurity research and defense.

A common theme emerging from the studies was that AI is reshaping the balance between attackers and defenders. Technologies that enable security professionals to accelerate analysis, automate processes and detect threats are also being exploited by attackers to increase the speed, scale and sophistication of campaigns. The competition is therefore no longer simply about who possesses AI, but who can use, control and harness it more effectively.

At the same time, trust is becoming one of the biggest challenges in modern cybersecurity as AI plays an increasingly important role in generating data, operating systems and supporting decision-making. The presentations highlighted the need to protect technical infrastructure and ensure the authenticity of data, processes and decisions in the digital environment.

BSides Hanoi 2026 reaffirmed that while technology can transform how cybersecurity is built and operated, it cannot replace humans in assessing, verifying and making decisions.

Founded in Las Vegas in 2009, BSides is a non-profit community-driven cybersecurity event series. As of July, the network had recorded 1,323 events in 300 cities across 73 countries. BSides was first held in Hanoi in October last year, continuing the network’s “by the community, for the community” spirit and promoting an open, substantive and community-centred space for cybersecurity knowledge sharing./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #BSides Hanoi 2026 #cybersecurity
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Digital transformation

Related News

Police in Tan Binh district, Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security, searched multiple locations and placed 86 suspects in temporary criminal detention for investigation into alleged telecom and online fraud. (Photo: VNA)

New Cybersecurity Law strengthens protection of citizens' rights in digital age

The law also introduces more comprehensive provisions on data security, information system protection and measures to prevent, detect and address cybersecurity violations. It prioritises prevention, enhances early warning and incident response capabilities, and links cybersecurity with maintaining social order and security amid rapid digital transformation.

At Expo Tel Aviv in Israel (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation fuels demand for cybersecurity talent

According to the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA), cyberattacks are rising in both frequency and severity. Attackers are targeting critical infrastructure, personal data, and public services with increasingly advanced methods. This isn't just a technical glitch, but a systemic vulnerability requiring a workforce that can analyse and respond in real time.

Illustrative image

Proactive cybersecurity essential in age of AI-powered crime: experts

According to Dr. Le Minh Nghia, Chairman of the Vietnam Financial Consulting Association (VFCA), AI has become a key driver reshaping the global financial industry. In Vietnam, the technology is already widely used in banking and finance for credit analysis, electronic customer identification (eKYC), risk management, service personalisation and real-time transaction processing.

See more

Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in technology, innovation

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

The virtual assistant interface on the reception robot in Lai Hoa commune. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho builds smart, modern administration through AI application

Amid efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, localities in Can Tho city are integrating modern technologies into State administration. Beyond conventional software and online platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into public administrative service processes, leading to tangible improvements in service of people and businesses.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of Conviction 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City urged to lead in developing, testing new technology models: Deputy PM

Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, brings together representatives from State management agencies, technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, experts, research institutes, universities and domestic and international partners, creating opportunities to connect policies, technology, resources and markets, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

At the Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 drives new models

NIC Deputy Director Hoang Trung Hieu shared that Vietnam is working to gradually make science, technology, and innovation its main growth drivers. Along the way, Japan stands out as one of its key partners, bringing strong capabilities in sci-tech, industry, and workforce, along with an extensive network of companies, research institutes, and universities.