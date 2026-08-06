Health

Vietnam, China open joint health hubs in border disease fight

Officials cut the ribbon on a Vietnam–China cross-border training and exchange centre for infectious disease control, along with a Guangxi facility dedicated to disease surveillance and prevention training.

Guangxi (VNA) – Officials from Chongzuo city in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region recently joined counterparts from Vietnam’s northern Lang Son and Cao Bang provinces for a cross-border healthcare and medical exchange.

Close to 100 health administrators, disease control experts, and surveillance officers from both nations gathered to hammer out plans for joint infectious disease prevention, stronger medical cooperation, and tighter border health security.

On the occasion, officials cut the ribbon on a Vietnam–China cross-border training and exchange centre for infectious disease control, along with a Guangxi facility dedicated to disease surveillance and prevention training.

The two facilities mark a milestone in advancing practical health cooperation, delivering a professional platform to share technology and know-how, train workers, and mount joint responses to disease threats along the border.

Built under a “1+4+N” training model, the Guangxi site is a centrepiece of Chongzuo’s push to weave an integrated disease control network across Guangxi’s frontier.

Packed with professional training gear, it leans on interactive teaching to level up instruction, realistic drills, and simulation exercises in health monitoring and disease prevention.

Bao Lijuan, Director of the Chongzuo Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said the gathering focused on creating shared cooperation platforms, pooling resources, and linking up technologies, thus reinforcing the foundation of China–Vietnam efforts against cross-border outbreaks.

She said Chongzuo will use the new training and exchange hub to deepen routine health ties with Lang Son and Cao Bang, while gradually upgrading early warning and surveillance, coordinated disease control, and emergency response mechanisms for cross-border public health incidents.

The launch came as Vietnam and China are expanding cooperation among border localities, with public health, disease prevention and control, and protection of people’s health identified as top priorities./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #public health #Chongzuo city #Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region #Lang Son #Cao Bang #infectious disease control #Vietnam–China relations China Vietnam
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