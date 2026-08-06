Congratulations sent to newly elected Algerian parliamentary speaker

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on August 6 extended his congratulations to Khalida Boufedeche on her election as Speaker of the People's National Assembly (lower house) of Algeria./.
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on August 6 extended his congratulations to Khalida Boufedeche on her election as Speaker of the People's National Assembly (lower house) of Algeria.
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on August 6 extended his congratulations to Khalida Boufedeche on her election as Speaker of the People's National Assembly (lower house) of Algeria./.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung thanked the Vietnamese community in Thailand for its contributions as an important bridge in Vietnam-Thailand relations, which, he said, are at their best stage in history.
Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.
Vietnam always considers the development of friendly and cooperative ties with China an objective requirement, a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, Hien said.
The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.
Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.
The General Secretary and President said he is pleased with the growth of the traditional Vietnam-Mexico partnership, particularly in economy, trade and investment, which has made the two countries leading trading partners in their respective regions.
Economic, trade and investment ties should continue to serve as a driving force while science – technology, innovation and human resources development should become strategic and long-term areas of cooperation, said Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc.
Regarding the Housing Law, the PM said the Constitution provides that the State creates conditions for citizens to exercise their right to have a place to live. Therefore, policy thinking should shift from “having to own a home” to “having a place to live.”
Huan proposed a formal mechanism for theoretical exchanges and joint personnel training, including sharing Party-building experience for young personnel. The academy will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit the proposals to the Party's competent agencies for approval.
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
The consolidation of the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 is seen as a major step towards reducing administrative procedures and supporting socio-economic development, according to legislators.
Bilateral ties between Singapore and Vietnam have reached an unprecedented and historic level. In March 2025, the two countries officially upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting deep political trust, a high degree of convergence in strategic interests, and a shared vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.
Initiatives put forth at the ASEAN Law Forum 2026 should be soon translated into regional cooperation frameworks and concrete actions toward a modern legal ecosystem for a resilient, innovative and prosperous ASEAN Community.
The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.
Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.
Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said the anniversary marks a pivotal year for Vietnam following the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which elected a new leadership and set orientations for national development in the coming decades.
Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.
The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.