Politics

Vietnam, Thailand well placed to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: ambassador

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Thailand on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties (August 6, 1976–2026), Ambassador Hung said the bilateral relationship has evolved from its early stages into one of ASEAN's most dynamic partnerships, underpinned by sustained political commitment and growing public support.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and Thailand are well positioned to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership further, thanks to the solid foundation of political trust, shared strategic interests and close people-to-people ties built over the past five decades, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung has said.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Thailand on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties (August 6, 1976–2026), Hung said the bilateral relationship has evolved from its early stages into one of ASEAN's most dynamic partnerships, underpinned by sustained political commitment and growing public support.

The diplomat highlighted the intensive pace of high-level exchanges this year, including Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's official visit to Thailand in late May, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's official visit to Vietnam in June, and President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram’s ongoing visit on the anniversary of diplomatic ties.

According to Hung, the mutual visits reflected the determination of leaders of both countries to translate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible outcomes and inject fresh momentum into bilateral cooperation.

He identified political trust, converging strategic interests and increasingly close people-to-people connections as the key pillars of bilateral relations. He noted that over the past five decades, the partnership has been strengthened through close coordination among governments, ministries, localities and businesses, while social links have continued to expand.

He cited the more than 100,000-strong Thai-Vietnamese community, the relic sites and museums dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Thailand, the Vietnam Town in Udon Thani, and the growing number of businesses, students and tourists travelling between the two countries all stand as vivid examples of the strong social foundation underpinning Vietnam–Thailand relations.

Looking ahead, the ambassador said the two countries still have ample room to expand cooperation beyond traditional areas by tapping into new growth drivers, including the digital economy, innovation, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, green transition, renewable energy and supply chain connectivity.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between localities, educational institutions and research centres, while expanding youth exchanges to reinforce long-term people-to-people bonds. Building on five decades of friendship and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnam and Thailand have every opportunity to make their relationship one of ASEAN's model bilateral relationships, he said.

Reflecting on more than two years of service in Thailand, Hung said the country offers favourable conditions for implementing the foreign policy orientations adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, as well as Vietnam's broader international integration agenda.

He described bilateral ties as being at their strongest ever, supported by growing political trust, increasingly intertwined strategic interests and an expanded framework for cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

At the same time, he noted that rapid regional and global developments, strategic competition among major powers, global economic uncertainties, and the demands of digital and green transitions require Vietnamese representative missions abroad to continuously innovate their approaches. Beyond serving as bridges between countries, they must strengthen policy advice, improve forecasting, connect partners and boost the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements.

Hung said the embassy will focus on implementing agreements and common understandings reached by senior leaders, as well as the action programme for implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2026–2031 period.

Priority will be given to promoting economic diplomacy, advancing the "Three Connects" Strategy, supporting cooperation between localities and businesses, and enhancing cultural diplomacy, external communications and overseas Vietnamese affairs, thereby helping deepen bilateral ties in a more substantive, effective and sustainable manner, and contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in ASEAN and the wider region./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam #Thailand #Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #people-to-people ties #political trust #shared strategic interests Thailand Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.