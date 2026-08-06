Politics

Legislators discuss strengthening crime prevention, judicial performance

The draft resolution aims to establish a set of practical and achievable performance indicators to serve as a basis for the NA's oversight and objective evaluation of judicial activities, while strengthening accountability and checks on the exercise of power.

NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh speaks at the National Assembly's first extraordinary session in Hanoi on August 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh speaks at the National Assembly's first extraordinary session in Hanoi on August 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA)’s first extraordinary session on August 6 heard a proposal and a verification report on a draft NA resolution to replace Resolution No. 96/2019/QH14 on crime prevention and control, law enforcement, the operations of the People's Procuracy, the People's Courts, and judgment enforcement.

The draft resolution aims to establish a set of practical and achievable performance indicators to serve as a basis for the NA's oversight and objective evaluation of judicial activities, while strengthening accountability and checks on the exercise of power.

Presenting the proposal, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh said one of the key orientations is to develop indicators that accurately reflect the quality and effectiveness of each agency's performance. These indicators are intended to function as "KPIs" enabling the legislature to objectively assess crime prevention efforts as well as investigation, prosecution, adjudication and judgment enforcement.

The indicators will also be aligned with a renewed approach to law-making, institutional streamlining, greater application of information technology and digital transformation, and consistency with recently revised or newly enacted judicial laws.

The draft resolution comprises eight articles covering its scope of regulation and subjects of application, specific targets and tasks in crime prevention and law enforcement, the work of the People's Procuracy, the People's Courts and judgment enforcement, as well as provisions on responsibilities, implementation conditions, effectiveness and enforcement.

Presenting the verification report, Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu said the committee and relevant NA bodies agreed on the necessity of replacing the existing resolution and broadly supported the scope of the draft.

The draft seeks lawmakers' opinions on three issues on which differing views remain.

Regarding targets for handling and adjudicating criminal, civil and administrative cases, the majority of the NA Standing Committee supported requiring 100% of cases to be resolved within the statutory time limits, while maintaining target settlement rates based on the total number of accepted cases. Under this option, the settlement and adjudication rates would be set at over 88% for criminal cases, over 90% for child abuse cases, over 78% for civil cases, and over 65% for administrative cases. The proposal also requires that no innocent person be wrongfully convicted, no offender escape justice, and no case file be returned for supplementary investigation in violation of the law.

The two remaining issues concern targets for resolving petitions for cassation and retrial review by the People's Courts and the People's Procuracy, as well as indicators relating to detainees, persons held in custody and prisoners escaping from detention facilities./.

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#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #NA’s first extraordinary session #Resolution No. 96/2019/QH14 #People's Procuracy #the People's Courts Vietnam
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