Politics

Digital management, outcome-based evaluation key to improving Party governance: official

The work management software must enable Party committees and agency heads to quickly identify what tasks are being carried out, who is responsible, deadlines, implementation progress, whether outputs meet required standards, which tasks are behind schedule, the reasons for delays, who should be held accountable, and what decisions leaders need to make to remove bottlenecks, said Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has requested developing a digital work management software and a performance evaluation system that measure officials' actual work outcomes, saying they should provide Party committees and leaders with real-time, accurate information to improve oversight, accountability and decision-making.

Chairing a monthly meeting of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Party Central Agencies on August 6, Tu, who is also Secretary of the Party Committee, stressed that digital transformation should fundamentally modernise leadership, management and administration rather than simply digitising records or transferring existing procedures onto software.

​He said the work management software must enable Party committees and agency heads to quickly identify what tasks are being carried out, who is responsible, deadlines, implementation progress, whether outputs meet required standards, which tasks are behind schedule, the reasons for delays, who should be held accountable, and what decisions leaders need to make to remove bottlenecks.

Regarding the performance evaluation system, Tu stressed that it must measure the work quality and actual results of officials rather than serve as a formality or a scoring exercise.

vnanet-tct2.jpg
Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu chairs the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The indicators should be tailored to officials' functions, responsibilities, job positions and work outputs, he said, adding that for officials engaged in strategic policy advisory work, assessments should focus on the quality of research, problem identification, forecasting, policy recommendations and the practical impact of their work, rather than the number of documents produced or tasks completed.

Earlier at the meeting, delegates discussed draft action plans to implement resolutions, conclusions and regulations adopted at the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee, as well as personnel regulations and plans to strengthen Party building and membership development.

They broadly supported the proposed digital management system, saying that evaluating officials based on work products will make assessments more transparent, objective and timely while reducing the time and effort required for manual reporting and statistics.

They agreed that evaluation criteria should be specific, measurable, publicly accessible and updated in real time. The software should clearly record assigned tasks, implementation results and standardised assessment data, while providing leaders with timely statistical reports to improve governance and operational efficiency.

Tu urged Party organisations and agencies to promptly translate the Party Central Committee's resolutions and conclusions into concrete action plans aligned with their assigned functions and responsibilities, with clearly defined tasks, implementing agencies, timelines, expected outputs and accountability mechanisms.

He instructed the Party Committee’s Office to coordinate with relevant agencies in developing the software, standardising work management procedures, ensuring data standardisation and guaranteeing information security. It was also tasked with proposing a performance evaluation framework for different groups of officials based on work progress, quality, effectiveness and the value of final outputs.

He requested Party committees, agencies and organisations to begin implementation immediately after the meeting with a focus on clear responsibilities, deadlines, deliverables and accountability, adding that the Standing Board of the Party Committee will closely monitor progress and promptly address obstacles during implementation./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #digital work management software #performance evaluation system #Tran Cam Tu #decision-making #Party committees
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc chairs the first meeting of the steering committee for digital transformation in the Party organisation and personnel sector in Hanoi on May 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Party building work prioritises clean, shared data in digital transformation push

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc urged provinces and cities to review legal frameworks, decentralisation mechanisms, assigned tasks and administrative procedures, while ensuring synchronisation between local infrastructure systems and the central platform, including equipment, cybersecurity solutions and resource allocation.

Party Central Committee stresses role of science, innovation, digital transformation

Party Central Committee stresses role of science, innovation, digital transformation

Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Party Central Committee calls for the continued, resolute and effective implementation of resolutions and conclusions, with a focus on key tasks, particularly advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.