Politics

NA reviews proposals to establish Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh as centrally-run cities

Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai said Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh have become among Vietnam’s leading economic localities by capitalising on their geographical advantages and development potential, playing an increasingly important role in the Red River Delta, the northern region and the national economy.

National Assembly deputies from Bac Ninh and Ca Mau provinces hold group discussions on August 6. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly deputies from Bac Ninh and Ca Mau provinces hold group discussions on August 6. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA) on August 6 looked into the Government's proposals and verification reports on the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh as centrally-run cities, as part of the 16th NA’s first extraordinary session.

The documents were presented under the chairmanship of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, with NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh presiding over the session.

Presenting the Government’s proposals, Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai said Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh have become among Vietnam’s leading economic localities by capitalising on their geographical advantages and development potential, playing an increasingly important role in the Red River Delta, the northern region and the national economy.

Quang Ninh city will be established on the basis of the current provincial boundaries, with no changes to its natural area, population or commune-level administrative units. The new centrally-run city will cover 6,231.27 sq.km, have a population of 1.52 million, and comprise 54 commune-level administrative units, including 30 wards, 22 communes and two special zones.

Bac Ninh city will also be formed on the basis of the existing provincial boundaries. It will have a natural area of 4,713.75 sq.km, a population of nearly 3.99 million, and 99 commune-level administrative units, including 45 wards and 54 communes.

Hai said both localities satisfy all five conditions under the 2025 Law on the Organisation of Local Administration and meet all seven criteria for establishing centrally-run cities under the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Resolution No. 112/2025.

Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu said the committee recommended the legislature to adopt separate resolutions on the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities.

The committee also proposed the Government direct the two localities to complete organisational restructuring and administrative preparations to ensure the smooth operation of the new urban administrations once the resolutions take effect.

It agreed that the resolution on establishing Quang Ninh city should take effect on September 1, 2026, while the resolution on forming Bac Ninh city should become effective on September 20, 2026.

Later the same day, NA deputies discussed the proposals in groups and agreed that both localities meet all legal requirements for the status of centrally-run city.

Quang Minh Cuong, Secretary of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee and head of the province's NA deputy delegation, said Quang Ninh has maintained double-digit economic growth for 11 consecutive years and ranks among the country's top localities in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) per capita, which exceeded 10,000 USD in 2025.

He noted that the province's urbanisation rate reached 81.23% in 2025 and that it was recognised as a Tier-I urban area in July this year, fulfilling a key legal requirement for centrally-run city status.

Cuong said becoming a centrally-run city reflects the aspirations of the province's political system and people, while stressing that sustainable development, cultural preservation, economic growth and national defence will remain top priorities.

Deputy Tran Hoang Ngan from Ho Chi Minh City said both Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh satisfy legal and planning requirements for centrally-run city status. If approved, Vietnam will have nine centrally-run cities and 25 provinces.

He also called for greater investment in urban infrastructure, healthcare, education and environmental services to ensure the sustainable development of the two new cities./.

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