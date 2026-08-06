☕ Afternoon briefing on August 6

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has stressed that cybersecurity must combine the protection of information systems with the protection of people, describing citizens’ safety, security and well-being as the ultimate measure of all cyber policies.



Speaking at a ceremony marking Vietnam Cybersecurity Day (August 6, 2024 – 2026) in Hanoi on August 6, the PM, who heads the National Steering Committee for Cybersecurity, said the annual event reflects the Party and State's recognition of cybersecurity as a strategic national priority, while providing an opportunity to mobilise the entire political system, businesses and the public to build a safe, secure, trustworthy and humane cyberspace. Read full story



- Rapid growth in e-commerce and digital platforms has created new opportunities for consumers but also heightened risks of fraud, data breaches and online transaction disputes, underscoring the need for stronger, more transparent consumer protection mechanisms.



The issue was the focus of a workshop held in Hanoi on August 5 by the National Competition Commission under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to promote implementation of the 2023 Law on Protection of Consumers' Rights. Read full story



- Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has requested developing a digital work management software and and a performance evaluation system that measure officials' actual work outcomes, saying they should provide Party committees and leaders with real-time, accurate information to improve oversight, accountability and decision-making.



Chairing a monthly meeting of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Party Central Agencies on August 6, Tu, who is also Secretary of the Party Committee, stressed that digital transformation should fundamentally modernise leadership, management and administration rather than simply digitising records or transferring existing procedures onto software. Read full story



- Vietnam and Thailand are well positioned to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership further, thanks to the solid foundation of political trust, shared strategic interests and close people-to-people ties built over the past five decades, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung has said.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Thailand on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties (August 6, 1976–2026), Ambassador Hung said the bilateral relationship has evolved from its early stages into one of ASEAN's most dynamic partnerships, underpinned by sustained political commitment and growing public support. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin after chairing an official welcome ceremony for the guest in Hanoi on August 6.



Giang noted with satisfaction the strong development of Vietnam-Malaysia relations, highlighted by the historic elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in November 2024. He congratulated Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence on successfully hosting ASEAN military and defence meetings during its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, contributing to strengthening ASEAN centrality and promoting the bloc’s goals of peace, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world. Read full story

Many inland canals in Can Tho city dries up following a prolonged period of extreme heat. (Photo: VNA)



- The Government has issued Resolution No. 208/NQ-CP, adopting an action programme to implement the 14th Party Central Committee's Conclusion No. 75-KL/TW on environmental protection and proactive climate change response in the new era.



The programme aims to translate the Party's orientations into concrete actions while strengthening environmental governance, enhancing climate resilience, and promoting a green, circular and low-carbon economy. It will serve as the basis for ministries, sectors and localities to formulate implementation plans for the 2026–2030 period, with a vision to 2045. Read full story



- Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports are on track to meet the Government’s 2026 target after maintaining solid growth in the first seven months of the year.



The country's agro-forestry-aquatic product exports reached nearly 42.8 billion USD in the January–July period, up 7.5% year-on-year and equivalent to almost 60% of the annual target of 74 billion USD. Read full story



- Vietnam is shifting its foreign direct investment (FDI) strategy from attracting capital to enhancing investment quality, with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 10 aiming to draw high-value projects, advanced technologies and stronger linkages between foreign investors and domestic enterprises to strengthen the country's long-term development capacity.



During the first seven months of 2026, Vietnam attracted more than 38 billion USD in registered FDI, up nearly 58% year-on-year. More importantly, the increase was driven by large-scale, high-tech projects rather than a surge in the number of new investments, signalling a significant improvement in the quality of capital inflows./. Read full story