Politics

NA leader hails Malaysian ambassador’s contributions to parliamentary ties

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man highly valued the ambassador’s significant contributions to cooperation between the two countries, including parliamentary ties, which have helped enhance the Vietnam–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) receives Malaysian Ambassador Tan Yang Thai in Hanoi on August 6. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) receives Malaysian Ambassador Tan Yang Thai in Hanoi on August 6. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man congratulated Malaysian Ambassador Tan Yang Thai on a successful term in Vietnam as the latter came to pay a farewell visit at the end of his tenure on August 6.

Chairman Man highly valued the ambassador’s significant contributions to cooperation between the two countries, including parliamentary ties, which have helped enhance the Vietnam–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He emphasised that the partnership has been growing deeper, more practical, and highly effective across multiple areas.

Political trust and bilateral cooperation in general, including relations between the two parliaments, have been strengthened through delegation exchanges and meetings via Party, State, parliamentary, and people-to-people channels, as well as coordination at multilateral forums. Meanwhile, economic cooperation plays a crucial role and emerges as a highlight of bilateral connections.

The top legislator called on the two parliaments to further expand relations, including pushing for the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the House of Representatives and Senate of Malaysia to serve as a legal framework for stronger legislative collaboration.

He also encouraged the two sides to support Malaysian enterprises to expand their investments in Vietnam; foster links in culture, tourism, education – training, local connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges; and maintain close coordination within ASEAN to build a united and cohesive bloc, strengthen intra-bloc cooperation, and uphold ASEAN's central role in addressing strategic regional issues.

For his part, Tan thanked expressed his honour and delight at having contributed to establishing and implementing the Vietnam–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during his tenure.

Notably, high-level and all-level mutual visits have been organised regularly while economic, trade, and investment links have developed substantively and fruitfully, extending beyond traditional sectors into high-potential areas such as oil and gas, agriculture, education – training, digital transformation, renewable energy, and science – technology, according to the ambassador.

He voiced confidence that both countries will help advance ASEAN's centrality, development and solidarity, and contribute to the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On this occasion, the diplomat extended his warm congratulations to Chairman Man on the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

He sincerely thanked the leadership and relevant agencies of the Vietnamese NA for their strong support in helping him fulfil duties, saying he believes that with the backing of both parliaments, Vietnam–Malaysia cooperation will flourish even further in the coming time.

Tan affirmed that regardless of his future position, he will keep contributing to the relationship between the two nations and their parliaments, thus practically helping to maintain peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world./.

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