Health

Draft policy encourages people to prepare for old age from middle age

A draft circular guiding the implementation of the National Target Programme on Health Care, Population and Development (2026-2035) marks a shift from focusing solely on elderly care to encouraging healthy and independent ageing through early preparation. It covers healthy lifestyles, regular health check-ups, financial planning, suitable employment and home-based elderly care skills.

Doctors conduct heart and lung examinations for workers. (Photo: VNA)
Doctors conduct heart and lung examinations for workers. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health has proposed, for the first time, providing people aged 40 and above with knowledge and practical skills to prepare for old age under a draft circular guiding the implementation of the National Target Programme on Health Care, Population and Development (2026-2035), reflecting a shift toward earlier and more proactive ageing preparation amid the country's rapidly ageing population.

The proposal marks a shift from focusing solely on elderly care to encouraging healthy and independent ageing through early preparation. It covers healthy lifestyles, regular health check-ups, financial planning, suitable employment and home-based elderly care skills. The ministry's approach reflects growing recognition that preparation for old age should begin in middle age or even earlier, rather than after retirement or the onset of chronic illness.

According to Dr. Ngo Thi Giang, head of the Geriatrics Department at Hanoi-based Dong Anh General Hospital, the ageing process starts much earlier than many people realise.

"After the age of 30, muscle mass, bone density and metabolism gradually decline. Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets and physical inactivity increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and other chronic diseases later in life," she said.

Despite this, many people in their 40s do not consider themselves to be preparing for old age.

Vu Tien Hung, a 41-year-old Hanoi resident, said he exercises regularly and works hard to support his family, but has never viewed those habits as preparation for ageing.

Experts say this mindset is common, with many people unknowingly preparing for old age through positive lifestyle habits. They may not fully recognise that the aging process begins much earlier than most people think and requires proactive adaptation.

Preparing for old age is investing in future

As Vietnam's population ages rapidly, changing people's mindset from middle age is considered a crucial step towards shifting from passively coping with ageing to proactively embracing the ageing process. Former Director of the Institute of Population and Social Issues Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cu said that preparation should start even earlier than 40.

"No one can avoid ageing. Health, financial security, mental wellbeing and employment in later life are shaped over many years. Waiting until old age to prepare is simply too late," he said.

He stressed that preparation should be comprehensive. Maintaining healthy habits from a young age helps reduce disease risks, while participating in social and health insurance schemes and building financial savings can provide stable income after retirement. Psychological preparation is also increasingly important as generational gaps continue to widen.

Giang said adopting healthier lifestyles early can reduce chronic diseases, disability and treatment costs while improving mental health. It will also ease pressure on Vietnam's healthcare and social welfare systems.

Many people hope that the programme, if approved, will focus on practical knowledge.

Le Xuan Hiep, 41, also from Hanoi, said he would like to receive guidance on common diseases among older people, first-aid skills and home care for elderly parents so families can better respond when health problems arise.

To support implementation, the draft circular proposes developing training materials, providing capacity-building programmes for health and population officials, and disseminating knowledge through elderly care clubs and community activities.

Cu said communication efforts should be strengthened to encourage people to prepare proactively for old age from a young age. He also called for further research into long-term care insurance, expanded elderly care models and policies enabling older people to remain in the workforce if they are able./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Draft policy #old age #middle age #regular health check-ups #Ministry of Health
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