Politics

Thailand's parliamentary leader concludes official visit to Vietnam

Thailand attaches great importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, and the two countries share a solid foundation of friendship, many common strategic interests and significant potential for cooperation, said President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram in Hanoi during the latter's official visit to Vietnam from August 5-7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram in Hanoi during the latter's official visit to Vietnam from August 5-7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram departed Hanoi on the evening of August 7, concluding a three-day successful official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

During the visit, the Thai parliamentary leader laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and placed a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi.

He was received by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, met with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and held talks with NA Chairman Man.
At the meetings, Vietnam's leaders stressed that the visit was of special significance as it coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (August 6, 1976 – 2026).

Welcoming the positive development of bilateral ties across all fields, they underlined the important role of the Thai legislature in promoting Vietnam-Thailand cooperation, affirming that parliamentary cooperation is a key pillar of bilateral relations, helping to strengthen political trust and facilitate the effective implementation of agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders.

The Vietnamese leaders called on both sides to further consolidate political trust through regular exchanges of delegations and contacts at all levels, especially the high level, effectively implement the action programme for the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2026–2031, and expressed the hope of welcoming the King and Queen of Thailand to Vietnam in the near future.

NA President Sophon Zaram congratulated Vietnam on its remarkable development achievements, praised the country's growing role and standing in the region and the world, and expressed Thailand's interest in learning from Vietnam's experience in streamlining its organisational apparatus.

He affirmed that Thailand attaches great importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, noting that the two countries share a solid foundation of friendship, many common strategic interests and significant potential for cooperation. He said the elevation of bilateral ties to the partnership has ushered in a new phase in relations and expressed his wish to further expand cooperation, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, education and tourism.

The guest stated that the Thai National Assembly will continue to work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to strengthen cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral aspects, while boosting the sharing of experience in legislation, supervision and decision-making on major national issues.

As part of his visit, he toured the NA House, visited Ngoc Son Temple in Hanoi, and attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition "Woven Ties – 50 Years of Thailand-Vietnam Diplomatic Relations", jointly organised by the Thai Embassy and the Vietnamese Women's Museum./.

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