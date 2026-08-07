Politics

Top leader's visit expected to further deepen Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership: official

The upcoming state visit to Australia by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam is expected to generate fresh momentum for deepening bilateral relations, deliver practical benefits to people and businesses in both countries, and make a positive contribution to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Manh Cuong (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Manh Cuong (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) - The upcoming state visit to Australia by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for Australia as an important partner in the Indo-Pacific and its determination to make the new partnership framework deeper, more substantive and more effective, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Manh Cuong.

Speaking to the media ahead of the visit, Cuong said the trip carries special significance as it will be General Secretary and State President Lam’s first visit to Australia in his current position and the first visit by a key Vietnamese leader since the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024.

The visit is grounded in more than half a century of diplomatic relations between the two countries, during which their partnership has been successively upgraded from a Comprehensive Partnership to a Strategic Partnership and, most recently, a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Each upgrade has reflected a higher level of political trust and increasingly closely aligned interests, he noted.

It comes as Vietnam is promoting a new development model based on productivity, knowledge, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and modern governance. These are also areas in which Australia has significant strengths, from basic research and strategic technologies to high-quality human resource training and a strong public administration and civil service.

The visit's agenda therefore links high-level diplomacy with concrete cooperation in economy, technology, education and human resources, with the objective of not only expanding bilateral relations but also creating new development momentum for Vietnam.

Regarding the development of bilateral ties, Cuong said Vietnam-Australia relations are currently at their most dynamic stage since the two countries established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Political trust remains a key highlight, with the two sides maintaining regular high-level exchanges and numerous bilateral cooperation mechanisms, while closely coordinating at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the United Nations, he said.

The official noted that two-way trade has reached more than 14 billion USD. The two economies are highly complementary and both participate in new-generation free trade agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA).

The Deputy FM said the two countries were not competitors but rather needed one another, creating a foundation for expanding trade and investment, diversifying supply chains and developing future industries.

He highlighted the Aus4Innovation programme and the Vietnam-Australia Centre for Strategic Technology as initiatives opening up new avenues for cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, digital data and critical minerals. Science, technology and innovation are consequently emerging as new growth pillars of bilateral relations.

Education and people-to-people links also constitute an important asset. RMIT University was the first foreign university to operate in Vietnam, while more than 35,000 Vietnamese students are currently studying in Australia.

Meanwhile, a community of more than 350,000 Vietnamese people in Australia, together with intellectual and business networks such as the Vietnamese-Australian Scholars and Experts Association (VASEA), serves as a strong bridge between the two peoples. Cuong described this as social capital that cannot be created overnight by any agreement.

Australia is also an important ODA partner of Vietnam in infrastructure, digital transformation, climate change response and green transition. The country has also expanded the training of Vietnamese officials through the Vietnam-Australia Centre (VAC) at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.

Cuong said that defence and security cooperation represents another highlight of bilateral ties. Australia is the only country to have supported Vietnam in transporting field hospitals, while also providing English-language and military medical training.

These efforts have helped strengthen Vietnam’s capacity to participate in UN peacekeeping operations.


Regarding the expected outcomes of the visit, he said its focus will be on translating existing potential into concrete cooperation. Leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss strategic orientations for cooperation in technology, energy transition and high-quality human resource training.

A highlight of the visit will be the TechConnect Forum, which aims to promote a “three-party” linkage among the governments, businesses, and universities and research institutes of the two countries and build a shared innovation ecosystem. A number of important cooperation documents are also expected to be signed at governmental level and between research institutions and businesses.

According to the Deputy FM, the key expectation is a qualitative breakthrough, with science, technology, innovation and strategic technology industries becoming new growth pillars alongside trade, investment and education. This will help strengthen the resilience of both economies.

Building on more than half a century of mutual trust and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, Vietnam expects the visit to generate fresh momentum for deepening bilateral relations, deliver practical benefits to people and businesses in both countries, and make a positive contribution to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, he concluded./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #Australia #Vietnam-Australia relations #Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Manh Cuong #Vietnam's new era Australia
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Vietnam - New era

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee (right) hosts a reception for Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn in Hanoi during her state visit to Vietnam in September last year (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia to further strengthen cooperation

The messages posted on Australian Government media platforms highlighted Australia and Vietnam as close regional partners with a long-standing friendship. This will be General Secretary and President Lam’s first visit to Australia since being appointed as President in April and it is also the first in-person meeting between the two leaders.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Australia ties poised for new development breakthroughs

After more than half a century of diplomatic relations and comprehensive cooperation, the two countries have increasingly shared strategic interests and have a growing need to strengthen coordination in responding to profound changes in the international environment.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.