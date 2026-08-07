☕ Afternoon briefing on August 7

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The upcoming State visit to Australia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam is expected to give fresh impetus to the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening up new opportunities for deeper, more substantive and effective collaboration.



As the highest-level external activity of the Vietnamese Party and State, and the first State visit by a Vietnamese State President to Australia, the trip holds particular historical significance, serving as an important milestone to translate high-level political commitments into concrete outcomes and further strengthen political trust between the two countries. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 6 issued Decision No. 1493/QD-TTg approving a special national science, technology and innovation programme on strategic technologies, aiming to strengthen the country’s technological self-reliance and competitiveness and gradually enable its products to join global value chains.



The programme seeks to master, develop, perfect and commercialise highly competitive strategic technology products, with priority given to core technologies. It also aims to build a strategic technology ecosystem and strengthen linkages among the State, businesses and science and technology organisations. Read full story



- Vietnam attracted significant international investment into its digital infrastructure sector in H1 2026, building on regulatory reforms, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s just-released APAC Data Centre Update H1 2026.



Ho Chi Minh City's data centre market remained at an early stage of development in H1, with 33 MW of operational IT capacity across 14 facilities operated by nine providers. Future expansion is supported by a development pipeline of 68 MW, comprising 14 MW under construction and 54 MW in the planning stage, representing more than twice the city's existing operational capacity. Colocation vacancy stood at 34.8%, indicating that existing supply still provides room to accommodate future demand as cloud adoption and hyperscale investment continue to develop. Read full story



- Vietnamese technology group FPT has been named an OpenAI Select Partner, paving the way for the two companies to help organisations worldwide accelerate AI adoption safely and at scale while expanding opportunities in the fast-growing cybersecurity market.



Under the partnership, FPT and OpenAI will work together to help businesses develop AI transformation roadmaps, build AI platforms, strengthen workforce capabilities and deploy responsible AI solutions tailored to their operational needs. Enterprises will also be able to optimise AI model operating costs through more efficient token usage while leveraging advanced large language models, including GPT-5.6, and ChatGPT Work to support strategic business objectives. Read full story



- Nam A Bank has secured an additional 20 million USD in green financing from the Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM AG). The credit agreement was signed on August 6 during the Vietnam Green Finance Summit 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City.



Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Nam A Bank Deputy CEO Vo Hoang Hai said the agreement translates the summit's objective of connecting international green capital with investment opportunities in Vietnam into concrete action. Read full story



- Vietnam’s iconic pho (noodle soup) took centre stage in a nearly three-week cultural roadshow across Europe in July, introducing international audiences not only to the country’s signature dish but also to the traditions, history and community spirit behind it.



The Pho Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026 travelled through six countries – the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary and Germany – with seven stops, bringing together eight Vietnamese culinary artisans, chefs and food experts. Read full story./.

VNA