Vietnamese, Thai PMs exchange congratulatory letters on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 6 sent a letter of congratulations to his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand (August 6, 1976–2026).
On the same day, PM Anutin also sent a congratulatory letter to PM Hung./.
50 years of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic ties: Ambassadors confident of stronger Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
2026 marks a special milestone in relations between Vietnam and Thailand as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties (August 6, 1976–August 6, 2026). Over five decades of sustained efforts, Vietnam–Thailand relations have developed comprehensively, becoming one of the most dynamic and effective bilateral relationships in the region.