Politics

Vietnamese, Thai PMs exchange congratulatory letters on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul on August 6 exchanged congratulatory letters marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976-2026).

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during their talks in Hanoi in June 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during their talks in Hanoi in June 2026. (Photo: VNA)


Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 6 sent a letter of congratulations to his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand (August 6, 1976–2026).

On the same day, PM Anutin also sent a congratulatory letter to PM Hung./.

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#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul #Vietnam-Thailand relations #diplomatic ties
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