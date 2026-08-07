FPT named an OpenAI Select Partner

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese technology group FPT has been named an OpenAI Select Partner, paving the way for the two companies to help organisations worldwide accelerate AI adoption safely and at scale while expanding opportunities in the fast-growing cybersecurity market.

The OpenAI partner network brings together leading AI companies with expertise in system integration, management consulting, technology and data, as well as extensive enterprise deployment experience.

Under the partnership, FPT and OpenAI will work together to help businesses develop AI transformation roadmaps, build AI platforms, strengthen workforce capabilities and deploy responsible AI solutions tailored to their operational needs. Enterprises will also be able to optimise AI model operating costs through more efficient token usage while leveraging advanced large language models, including GPT-5.6, and ChatGPT Work to support strategic business objectives.

Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Executive Vice President and CEO of FPT Software, said as an OpenAI Select Partner, FPT will continue working with OpenAI to bring frontier models and products into enterprise operations at scale, helping organisations accelerate AI transformation responsibly and effectively

"Cybersecurity is a critical area where frontier AI can create significant impact. By integrating GPT-5.6 Sol and Codex Security frontier intelligence into FPT’s cybersecurity platforms and intelligent workflows, especially our Patch the Enterprise programme, we proactively protect our customers' IT infrastructure and application environments as new AI-related risks emerge," he added.

This empowers organisations to identify, prioritise, and remediate vulnerabilities more efficiently while addressing emerging security risks with greater resilience and confidence, he said.

Patch the Enterprise is FPT's comprehensive vulnerability remediation programme that brings together cybersecurity specialists, software engineers, cloud experts, DevOps professionals and testing teams under a unified workflow. Combined with AI, the programme enables enterprises to detect, prioritise and resolve security risks faster, strengthening protection against evolving cyber threats.

The partnership comes as AI continues to reshape the cybersecurity landscape. Gartner forecasts global cybersecurity spending will rise 12% to 240 billion USD in 2026, while the cybersecurity services market is expected to expand from approximately 84 billion USD in 2025 to around 93 billion USD in 2026. By 2027, an estimated 17% of cyberattacks will involve generative AI, driving stronger demand for AI security, cybersecurity governance and compliance solutions.

Against this backdrop, the cooperation is expected to strengthen FPT's technology capabilities, broaden its cybersecurity portfolio and position the company to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing markets in the AI era.

The agreement also supports FPT's strategy of expanding partnerships with leading global AI and technology companies. By integrating OpenAI's latest technologies alongside other advanced AI platforms, FPT plans to develop agentic AI solutions, expand AI infrastructure and launch additional AI capability-building programmes to help enterprises accelerate their AI transformation journeys.

To support businesses in assessing AI readiness, FPT recently introduced its CASAN AI maturity framework, comprising five stages: Curious, Augmented, Standard, Automated and Native. The framework is designed to help organisations progress from isolated AI experiments to enterprise-wide deployment and ultimately establish AI-native operating models capable of delivering sustainable business value.

FPT's AI ecosystem includes comprehensive AI platforms such as FleziPT and FPT.AI, high-performance computing infrastructure through FPT AI Factory in Vietnam and Japan, and a workforce of more than 30,000 engineers equipped with advanced AI tools. According to the company, these capabilities have helped shorten software development time by up to 60%, reduce rework by more than 50%, and improve developer productivity by around 30%./.

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