Sci-Tech

FPT named an OpenAI Select Partner

Under the partnership, FPT and OpenAI will work together to help businesses develop AI transformation roadmaps, build AI platforms, strengthen workforce capabilities and deploy responsible AI solutions tailored to their operational needs.

FPT Group headquarters ( Photo courtesy of FPT)
FPT Group headquarters ( Photo courtesy of FPT)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese technology group FPT has been named an OpenAI Select Partner, paving the way for the two companies to help organisations worldwide accelerate AI adoption safely and at scale while expanding opportunities in the fast-growing cybersecurity market.

The OpenAI partner network brings together leading AI companies with expertise in system integration, management consulting, technology and data, as well as extensive enterprise deployment experience.

Under the partnership, FPT and OpenAI will work together to help businesses develop AI transformation roadmaps, build AI platforms, strengthen workforce capabilities and deploy responsible AI solutions tailored to their operational needs. Enterprises will also be able to optimise AI model operating costs through more efficient token usage while leveraging advanced large language models, including GPT-5.6, and ChatGPT Work to support strategic business objectives.

Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Executive Vice President and CEO of FPT Software, said as an OpenAI Select Partner, FPT will continue working with OpenAI to bring frontier models and products into enterprise operations at scale, helping organisations accelerate AI transformation responsibly and effectively

"Cybersecurity is a critical area where frontier AI can create significant impact. By integrating GPT-5.6 Sol and Codex Security frontier intelligence into FPT’s cybersecurity platforms and intelligent workflows, especially our Patch the Enterprise programme, we proactively protect our customers' IT infrastructure and application environments as new AI-related risks emerge," he added.

This empowers organisations to identify, prioritise, and remediate vulnerabilities more efficiently while addressing emerging security risks with greater resilience and confidence, he said.

Patch the Enterprise is FPT's comprehensive vulnerability remediation programme that brings together cybersecurity specialists, software engineers, cloud experts, DevOps professionals and testing teams under a unified workflow. Combined with AI, the programme enables enterprises to detect, prioritise and resolve security risks faster, strengthening protection against evolving cyber threats.

The partnership comes as AI continues to reshape the cybersecurity landscape. Gartner forecasts global cybersecurity spending will rise 12% to 240 billion USD in 2026, while the cybersecurity services market is expected to expand from approximately 84 billion USD in 2025 to around 93 billion USD in 2026. By 2027, an estimated 17% of cyberattacks will involve generative AI, driving stronger demand for AI security, cybersecurity governance and compliance solutions.

Against this backdrop, the cooperation is expected to strengthen FPT's technology capabilities, broaden its cybersecurity portfolio and position the company to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing markets in the AI era.

The agreement also supports FPT's strategy of expanding partnerships with leading global AI and technology companies. By integrating OpenAI's latest technologies alongside other advanced AI platforms, FPT plans to develop agentic AI solutions, expand AI infrastructure and launch additional AI capability-building programmes to help enterprises accelerate their AI transformation journeys.

To support businesses in assessing AI readiness, FPT recently introduced its CASAN AI maturity framework, comprising five stages: Curious, Augmented, Standard, Automated and Native. The framework is designed to help organisations progress from isolated AI experiments to enterprise-wide deployment and ultimately establish AI-native operating models capable of delivering sustainable business value.

FPT's AI ecosystem includes comprehensive AI platforms such as FleziPT and FPT.AI, high-performance computing infrastructure through FPT AI Factory in Vietnam and Japan, and a workforce of more than 30,000 engineers equipped with advanced AI tools. According to the company, these capabilities have helped shorten software development time by up to 60%, reduce rework by more than 50%, and improve developer productivity by around 30%./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #FPT #OpenAI #partner
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Delegates at the France-Vietnam Business Forum 2026 (Photo: VNA)

FPT links Vietnamese, French businesses to advance AI transformation

Present in France since 2008, FPT now serves as a technology partner to major enterprises including La Poste, Air Liquide, Quadient, Sagemcom, SNCF and Geopost. It aims to become one of the top 50 IT firms in France while further expanding its footprint across French-speaking markets.

FPT possesses AI supercomputing infrastructure that ranks among the top 500 most powerful supercomputers in the world (Photo courtesy of FPT)

FPT signs multi-million dollar AI contract with leading global materials corporation

Under the agreement, FPT will deploy applications and services powered by its comprehensive AI platform, FleziPT, developed in-house to enhance operational efficiency for the client. The AI transformation is expected to help reduce costs by up to 40% within three years, while improving service reliability and accelerating the modernisation of core technology systems.

Students at FPT Ha Nam Inter-level High School practice their lessons directly by applying digital technology software (Photo: VNA)

FPT joins top 35 global AI application development service providers

The recognition reflects FPT’s end-to-end AI capabilities, spanning strategic consulting, solution design, application development, and the integration and deployment of AI systems in real-world operations. Notably, the company has developed IvyHub, an integrated agentic AI platform that enables enterprises to design, deploy and manage AI agents at scale.

See more

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

The virtual assistant interface on the reception robot in Lai Hoa commune. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho builds smart, modern administration through AI application

Amid efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, localities in Can Tho city are integrating modern technologies into State administration. Beyond conventional software and online platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into public administrative service processes, leading to tangible improvements in service of people and businesses.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of Conviction 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City urged to lead in developing, testing new technology models: Deputy PM

Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, brings together representatives from State management agencies, technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, experts, research institutes, universities and domestic and international partners, creating opportunities to connect policies, technology, resources and markets, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

At the Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 drives new models

NIC Deputy Director Hoang Trung Hieu shared that Vietnam is working to gradually make science, technology, and innovation its main growth drivers. Along the way, Japan stands out as one of its key partners, bringing strong capabilities in sci-tech, industry, and workforce, along with an extensive network of companies, research institutes, and universities.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (R) and Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia strengthen parliamentary cooperation

the Australian Parliament looks forward to close coordination with the Vietnamese NA at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral forums, said Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon.