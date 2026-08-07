Politics

Vietnam, Netherlands seek deeper manufacturing cooperation

Manufacturing remains one of Vietnam's core industries, making a major contribution to economic growth, exports and foreign direct investment. The country has become an important production base for multinational corporations in electronics, precision engineering, electrical equipment and high-tech industries.

Bui Quang Hung, Deputy Director General of the Trade Promotion Agency, addresses the seminar. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Industry and Trade)
Bui Quang Hung, Deputy Director General of the Trade Promotion Agency, addresses the seminar. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and the Netherlands are stepping up cooperation in manufacturing as both countries seek to strengthen innovation, investment and sustainable supply chains amid global industrial transformation.

The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (Vietrade) hosted the Vietnam–Netherlands Manufacturing Cooperation Seminar in Hanoi under the theme "Connecting Innovation, Investment and Sustainable Supply Chains" in Hanoi on August 6.

Opening the seminar, Vietrade Deputy Director Bui Quang Hung said the global economy is undergoing profound restructuring driven by digital and green transitions, sustainability requirements, supply chain diversification and shifting investment flows. In this context, manufacturing has become not only a key growth engine but also a cornerstone of national competitiveness.

He noted that the European Union (EU) is pursuing an industrial strategy focused on resilient supply chains, lower carbon emissions, smart manufacturing and innovation. These are essential requirements for businesses seeking to join the EU's supply chains. The Netherlands, one of the bloc's leading logistics, trade and high-tech manufacturing hubs, also serves as a key gateway for exports to the European market.

With strengths in precision engineering, semiconductors, automation, smart logistics and the circular economy, the Netherlands offers significant opportunities for investment, technology transfer and supply chain development with Vietnam, Hung said.

Manufacturing remains one of Vietnam's core industries, making a major contribution to economic growth, exports and foreign direct investment. The country has become an important production base for multinational corporations in electronics, precision engineering, electrical equipment and high-tech industries.

However, he acknowledged that domestic value-added remains low in many sectors, with Vietnamese companies still concentrated in assembly, processing and basic component manufacturing. Vietnam's industrial strategy therefore prioritises higher value-added manufacturing, advanced technologies, innovation, supporting industries and greater participation in global value chains.

To achieve these goals, Vietnam aims to deepen cooperation with technologically advanced partners such as the Netherlands to accelerate technology transfer, develop a highly skilled workforce, enhance innovation capacity and build more resilient supply chains, he added.

Rick Slettenhaar, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam, said Vietnam has a clear strategic vision to strengthen its role in global high-tech and semiconductor supply chains. As multinational companies continue expanding their manufacturing networks, Vietnamese firms have growing opportunities to integrate more deeply into international supply chains.

He noted that Vietnam already has capable manufacturing enterprises, with the key challenge now being to connect them with global supply networks. The Netherlands stands ready to support this process by facilitating business linkages, sharing expertise and expanding technology cooperation.

Many Dutch high-tech companies in precision manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor equipment rely heavily on global supplier networks and are seeking reliable long-term manufacturing partners in promising markets such as Vietnam, he said.

According to Slettenhaar, a growing number of Dutch companies are expanding production in Vietnam while developing local supplier networks. Others that have yet to establish manufacturing facilities in the country are actively looking for Vietnamese suppliers capable of meeting international standards.

He said the upcoming Dutch Precision Week will provide Vietnamese companies with opportunities to connect with equipment manufacturers, first- and second-tier suppliers, and Dutch research and innovation organisations, helping them explore partnerships and integrate more deeply into global high-tech supply chains.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also announced plans to organise a trade and investment promotion mission to Belgium and the Netherlands from November 14 to 22. The delegation is expected to include 15–20 representatives from Vietnamese enterprises and cooperatives operating in precision engineering, automation, semiconductors, electronics and business support services./.

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