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Digital transformation connects Vietnam's cultural heritage to the future

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the digital transformation of its cultural heritage as part of its strategy to develop the cultural industries. From national heritage sites and museum collections to traditional performing arts, cultural treasures are being digitised to preserve the past while making them more engaging and accessible for younger generations.

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