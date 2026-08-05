Culture - Sports

Da Nang to host festival honouring Quang Nam-style noodle soup

My Quang is not only a signature dish of the Quang region but also reflects the history, culture and daily life of communities in central Vietnam. With its diverse ingredients, preparation methods and distinctive flavours, the noodle soup has become one of Vietnam's best-known culinary specialities, helping strengthen Da Nang's position on the culinary tourism map.

An appetising bowl of My Quang features a rich combination of ingredients. (Photo: VNA)
An appetising bowl of My Quang features a rich combination of ingredients. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The My Quang – Quintessence of Quang Cuisine 2026 festival will take place on August 14–15 at Nai Nam communal house in the Tien Son Sports Complex of Hoa Cuong ward, central Da Nang City, according to Chairman of the Da Nang Culinary Culture Association Ly Dinh Quan.

Jointly organised by the Hoa Cuong ward People's Committee, the Da Nang Culinary Culture Association and partner organisations, the event aims to honour the cultural value of My Quang (Quang Nam-style noodle soup), promote Da Nang's culinary image and boost local tourism.

Quan, who also heads the organising board, said My Quang is not only a signature dish of the Quang region but also reflects the history, culture and daily life of communities in central Vietnam. With its diverse ingredients, preparation methods and distinctive flavours, the noodle soup has become one of Vietnam's best-known culinary specialities, helping strengthen Da Nang's position on the culinary tourism map.

According to the organising board, the festival seeks to preserve and promote the traditional culinary heritage while developing My Quang into a signature tourism product of the city. Through promotional activities, business networking and recognition of outstanding brands, it is expected to improve product quality, standardise preparation methods and strengthen the value chain from ingredients to services, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of local cuisine.

Ahead of the festival, a seminar entitled "My Quang – The Quintessence of Quang Cuisine in Tourism and Local Economic Development" will be held on August 11, bringing together policymakers, cultural and culinary experts, chefs, tourism businesses, restaurants, hotels and My Quang producers to discuss ways to preserve and promote the dish while enhancing its brand in association with tourism and the creative economy.

The two-day festival will feature an opening ceremony, a programme honouring outstanding Da Nang My Quang brands in 2026, tasting and experiential spaces, and exhibition booths showcasing products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, local specialities and ingredients from the Quang region.

Visitors can also watch cooking demonstrations by culinary artisans and chefs, enjoy cultural and artistic performances, explore culinary tourism promotion activities, and take part in business networking and brand promotion programmes.

The Da Nang Culinary Culture Association will also invite My Quang restaurants, hotels, food businesses, artisans and both traditional and innovative brands to participate in a programme which aims to honour reputable brands that have contributed to preserving and promoting local culinary heritage while helping establish My Quang as a culinary symbol of Da Nang as well as the central region./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Da Nang Culinary Culture Association #My Quang #Da Nang Da Nang
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