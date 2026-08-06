Culture - Sports

9th Int’l Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts wraps up

The ninth International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts has fostered the martial spirit, strengthened national pride, promoted cultural exchanges and reinforced the aspiration to bring Vietnamese traditional martial arts to a wider international audience.

The organising committee presents awards to outstanding martial artists at the festival. (Photo: VNA)
The organising committee presents awards to outstanding martial artists at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – The ninth International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts concluded on August 5 evening after 10 days of performances and cultural activities that captivated traditional martial arts enthusiasts, tourists and local residents in the central province of Gia Lai province and beyond.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People's Committee and head of the festival's organising committee, said the event's success had not only helped preserve and promote the values of Vietnamese traditional martial arts, strengthen solidarity and friendship among nations, and boost tourism and related services, but had also demonstrated Gia Lai's capacity to host major national and international cultural and sporting events.

She noted that the festival had further enhanced efforts to prepare and promote the nomination dossier for the Binh Dinh traditional martial arts for UNESCO recognition.

Although the event has drawn to a close, its legacy would continue to resonate, she said. The festival has fostered the martial spirit, strengthened national pride, promoted cultural exchanges and reinforced the aspiration to bring Vietnamese traditional martial arts to a wider international audience.

Organised jointly by the Gia Lai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnam martial arts federation, it attracted 2,242 martial artists, masters and coaches from 102 domestic and international delegations.

Festival activities included incense and flower offerings at the Kinh Thien Palace and the Quang Trung Museum, large-scale martial arts demonstrations, exchanges between Vietnamese and international delegations, the 15th National Traditional Martial Arts Clubs Championship, cultural and performance exchanges at traditional martial arts schools, tours of historical sites and tourist attractions across the province, as well as a photo exhibition showcasing the activities of traditional martial arts schools and organisations in Vietnam and abroad.

Throughout the festival, participating delegations also staged public performances in several localities, reflecting the community-oriented spirit of Vietnamese traditional martial arts.

As part of efforts to preserve and promote the discipline, the Gia Lai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been working closely with the provincial Department of Education and Training to introduce traditional martial arts into the curriculum at educational institutions across the province./.

VNA
#VNHP #9th Int’l Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts #Binh Dinh traditional martial arts for UNESCO recognition #Vietnam martial arts Gia Lai
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Culture guiding the way

Resolution in action

Related News

Martial artists perform in a mass demonstration at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City international traditional martial arts championship opens

Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and head of the organising committee, said Vietnamese traditional martial arts embody the essence of martial arts excellence, fostering a philosophy of life that upholds the values of Truth, Goodness, and Beauty, while continuing to gain recognition among the international community.

The cast and crew of Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor at the film's showcase launch in Ho Chi Minh City in April. (Photo: BHD)

Vietnamese martial arts fantasy film selected for Toronto festival

Inspired by one of the mysterious folk legends surrounding the tomb of Dinh Tien Hoang, the film follows a gripping journey to protect the final secret of Vietnam's first emperor. It is presented as a martial arts epic blending historical fantasy with themes of family, love, brotherhood, unwavering loyalty to the sovereign and noble sacrifice.

See more

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.

A match at KAVIJA CUP 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Japan’s Karate tournament held

The 2026 Karate tournament for Vietnamese people in Japan, KAVIJA CUP 2026 provided athletes with opportunities to exchange experience and improve their skills, and identifies promising talents for higher-level competitions in Japan and internationally.