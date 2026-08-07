Business

Vietnam remains key market for Polish food producers

The campaign promotes selected European Union agricultural and food products, including fresh, chilled and frozen beef and pork, fresh apples, apple juice and dried apples, targeting consumers, importers, distributors, retailers and the hospitality sector.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Poland is stepping up efforts to expand its food exports to Vietnam, reaffirming the Southeast Asian nation as one of its priority markets amid growing trade opportunities under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

The Polish Embassy in Vietnam, the Promotion Centre of the Polish Chamber of Commerce and the Polish Business Association on August 6 launched the "Taste Europe – Discover the flavours of Europe!" campaign in Ho Chi Minh City, alongside a business matching event connecting Vietnamese and Polish companies.

The campaign promotes selected European Union agricultural and food products, including fresh, chilled and frozen beef and pork, fresh apples, apple juice and dried apples, targeting consumers, importers, distributors, retailers and the hospitality sector.

Bozena Wroblewska, President of the Promotion Centre of the Polish Chamber of Commerce, said the initiative showcases Europe's high food safety standards, product quality, traceability and transparent supply chains while demonstrating how European products can be adapted to Vietnamese tastes and culinary traditions.

She said the campaign also aims to strengthen links between European and Vietnamese food businesses by facilitating exchanges on market demand, distribution networks, product development and commercial partnerships.

Henryk Smolarz, Director General of Poland's National Support Centre for Agriculture, said the agency actively promotes Polish agricultural products broad through trade fairs, exhibitions and business missions to help exporters enter high-potential markets.

As one of Europe's leading food producers, Poland is keen to bring more of its premium food products to Vietnam while supporting stronger commercial ties between businesses in the two countries, he added.

Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek said the growing presence of Polish companies in Vietnam reflects their confidence in the market's long-term potential and determination to expand exports.

She noted that Southeast Asia has become an increasingly important destination for Polish food exports, with Vietnam standing out as a key market thanks to its robust consumer demand and expanding trade links.

The campaign is participating in the Vietfood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam exhibition for the fifth consecutive year, promoting Polish meat and apple products while creating new business opportunities with Vietnamese partners.

Bui Thi Ninh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City branch of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI-HCM), said 2026 marks the 76th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Poland, while the EVFTA continues to unlock new opportunities for bilateral trade.

She described the two economies as highly complementary, with Poland serving as a major European food production hub and Vietnam offering both a dynamic consumer market and a gateway to ASEAN. VCCI-HCM, she said, will continue supporting businesses from both countries in expanding trade and investment cooperation./.

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