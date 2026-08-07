Nam A Bank secures 20 million USD in green financing from Swiss development institution

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Nam A Bank has secured an additional 20 million USD in green financing from the Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM AG).

The credit agreement was signed on August 6 during the Vietnam Green Finance Summit 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Wholly owned by the Swiss Government, SIFEM is Switzerland's development finance institution, investing in private-sector projects across emerging markets. The facility is managed by responsAbility Investments AG, a leading Swiss asset manager specialising in impact investing and development finance.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Nam A Bank Deputy CEO Vo Hoang Hai said the agreement translates the summit's objective of connecting international green capital with investment opportunities in Vietnam into concrete action.

The newly secured funding will be used to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), women-led businesses, and projects in green transformation, energy transition, renewable energy, green transport, high-tech agriculture and financial inclusion.

The SIFEM facility is the latest in a series of international green financing deals secured by the lender. Since the beginning of 2026, Nam A Bank has mobilised around 350 million USD from international development finance institutions, including the Netherlands' FMO and Switzerland-based responsAbility and Symbiotics.

According to the bank, the latest agreement forms part of its broader strategy to expand cooperation with international development finance institutions and increase the availability of green capital for Vietnam. To date, the total value of its international fundraising for sustainable development has exceeded 1 billion USD.

Hai said the partnership with SIFEM reflects the bank's ability to meet stringent international standards on governance, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

According to World Bank estimates, Vietnam will need an additional 368 billion USD in investment by 2040 to achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2050, while strengthening climate resilience. About half of that financing is expected to come from the private sector and international investors./.

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