Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 7

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on August 7

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered the National Cybersecurity Steering Committee to bolster its capacity for unified nationwide leadership and coordination when responding to online threats.

PM Hung, who heads the committee, chaired its second meeting in Hanoi on August 6, lauded ministries, agencies, localities, specialised cybersecurity teams, businesses, industry associations, and experts for their efforts in safeguarding cybersecurity during the first half, saying that they played a big role in maintaining political stability, social safety and order, advancing digital transformation, and fostering public trust in the country's digital space. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram agreed on August 6 to step up the substantive implementation of the "Three Connects" Strategy.

During their meeting in Hanoi, the leaders also consented to strengthen links between supply chains, businesses, localities, and sustainable development strategies. Read full story

- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception for US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks, who came to pay a courtesy call at the start of her tenure in Vietnam, on August 6.

Congratulating Wicks on her appointment as US Ambassador to Vietnam, the host expressed confidence that with her extensive diplomatic experience and deep understanding of the region, the ambassador will enjoy a successful term and serve as a crucial bridge to further advance bilateral relations. Read full story

- Officials from Chongzuo city in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region recently joined counterparts from Vietnam’s northern Lang Son and Cao Bang provinces for a cross-border healthcare and medical exchange.

Close to 100 health administrators, disease control experts, and surveillance officers from both nations gathered to hammer out plans for joint infectious disease prevention, stronger medical cooperation, and tighter border health security. Read full story

- Vietnam will require an estimated 700 billion USD to meet its green growth and net-zero targets by 2050, yet gaps in market infrastructure, transparency standards, and risk-sharing mechanisms are keeping its green projects from becoming the kind of can’t-miss opportunities global investors crave.

That warning rang out at the Vietnam Green Finance Conference 2026, built around the theme “Where Green Capital Meets Opportunities”, held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6. The event was co-hosted by the Executive Board of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC), Nam A Bank, FiinGroup, and the Vietnam office of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). Read full story

- Vietnam Report JSC, in collaboration with VietNamNet, on August 6 announced the 2026 VIX50, its annual ranking of the country's most prestigious and effective public companies, alongside the Top 10 and Top 5 most reputable companies in the finance, banking, insurance and technology sectors.

The top 10 companies in this year's VIX50 are HDBank, VietinBank, LPBank, FPT Corporation, MBBank, Vinhomes JSC, VPBank, Vietcombank, Vietjet Air, and SHB. Read full story

- The Vietnam women’s national football team will kick off training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on August 7 as they gear up for the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD), the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced.

ASIAD 2026 is scheduled to take place in Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with the women’s tournament running slightly earlier, from September 14 to October 2. Read full story./.

VNA
#morning digest
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

☀️ Morning digest on August 5

☀️ Morning digest on August 5

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's reception for ASEAN ambassadors and chargés d'affaires, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung's attendance at the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, and proposals on the establishment of Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh cities to be submitted to the legislature are among news highlights on August 5 evening.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.