☀️ Morning digest on August 7

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered the National Cybersecurity Steering Committee to bolster its capacity for unified nationwide leadership and coordination when responding to online threats.



PM Hung, who heads the committee, chaired its second meeting in Hanoi on August 6, lauded ministries, agencies, localities, specialised cybersecurity teams, businesses, industry associations, and experts for their efforts in safeguarding cybersecurity during the first half, saying that they played a big role in maintaining political stability, social safety and order, advancing digital transformation, and fostering public trust in the country's digital space. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram agreed on August 6 to step up the substantive implementation of the "Three Connects" Strategy.



During their meeting in Hanoi, the leaders also consented to strengthen links between supply chains, businesses, localities, and sustainable development strategies. Read full story



- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception for US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks, who came to pay a courtesy call at the start of her tenure in Vietnam, on August 6.



Congratulating Wicks on her appointment as US Ambassador to Vietnam, the host expressed confidence that with her extensive diplomatic experience and deep understanding of the region, the ambassador will enjoy a successful term and serve as a crucial bridge to further advance bilateral relations. Read full story



- Officials from Chongzuo city in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region recently joined counterparts from Vietnam’s northern Lang Son and Cao Bang provinces for a cross-border healthcare and medical exchange.



Close to 100 health administrators, disease control experts, and surveillance officers from both nations gathered to hammer out plans for joint infectious disease prevention, stronger medical cooperation, and tighter border health security. Read full story



- Vietnam will require an estimated 700 billion USD to meet its green growth and net-zero targets by 2050, yet gaps in market infrastructure, transparency standards, and risk-sharing mechanisms are keeping its green projects from becoming the kind of can’t-miss opportunities global investors crave.



That warning rang out at the Vietnam Green Finance Conference 2026, built around the theme “Where Green Capital Meets Opportunities”, held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6. The event was co-hosted by the Executive Board of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC), Nam A Bank, FiinGroup, and the Vietnam office of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). Read full story



- Vietnam Report JSC, in collaboration with VietNamNet, on August 6 announced the 2026 VIX50, its annual ranking of the country's most prestigious and effective public companies, alongside the Top 10 and Top 5 most reputable companies in the finance, banking, insurance and technology sectors.



The top 10 companies in this year's VIX50 are HDBank, VietinBank, LPBank, FPT Corporation, MBBank, Vinhomes JSC, VPBank, Vietcombank, Vietjet Air, and SHB. Read full story



- The Vietnam women’s national football team will kick off training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on August 7 as they gear up for the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD), the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced.



ASIAD 2026 is scheduled to take place in Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with the women’s tournament running slightly earlier, from September 14 to October 2. Read full story./.

VNA